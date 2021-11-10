Technavio's Home Textile Retail Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry. For instance, In August 2021, Amazon.com Inc announced the launch of a new Fulfilment Centre (FC) and a specialized FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore, India. Similarly, in August 2021, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. announced an exclusive retail partnership with Safely to bring the next generation of home care to America.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

BBO:



The bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles (BBO) segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2020.





The BBO segment will continue to remain the largest segment of the market in 2025. The growing Internet penetration and the number of people using smartphones for online shopping of sheets, pillows, duvet covers, pillowcases, bedspreads, quilts, quilt covers, blankets, blanket covers, bed throws, and others will drive the segments' growth during the forecast period.



Bath linen



Carpets and rugs



Upholstery



Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The offline segment market share was the largest due to a huge number of consumers still preferring to visit retail stores to check out the look and feel of bedspreads and other linen physical rather than through online pictures and videos.



Online

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the rising demand for residential units from nuclear families.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, India, Germany, and UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Driver:

Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing:

Consumers are increasingly witnessing changes in preferences toward aesthetic household furnishing resulting in the rising number of home renovations. Consumers are providing aesthetic and modern looks to their homes. Furthermore, factors such as the rise in consumer spending levels, modern lifestyles, and increased smartphone penetration. In addition, growing number of working women across the globe has proliferated online shopping and e-retailing of home textiles, thus, contributing to the market growth.

Market Trend:

Growing demand for eco-friendly and green furnishings:

There has been a surge in the environmental concerns across the globe resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly home furnishings including home textiles. Eco-friendly home textiles are manufactured using fibers sourced from plants that are grown without pesticides, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, market players are offering a wide range of aesthetic furniture made of bamboo, which is renewable within a few years. The rising demand for green furnishings will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Home Textile Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

