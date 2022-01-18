Technavio's Household Appliance Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The household appliance market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the household appliance market.

Various players in the household appliance market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry. For instance, In February 2020, the company launched V60 THINQ 5G with LG dual screen.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Major Household Appliances:



Refrigeration and cooling appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, fridge freezers, and beverage coolers, are common household appliances. Refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines saw the largest sales in APAC, owing to rising disposable income and changing lifestyles among the population, as well as rising urbanization. These variables increased people's knowledge of these products and enabled them to spend money on them. Furthermore, the increasing middle class in APAC allowed them to acquire high-end goods.





Furthermore, because the Western European markets are established, manufacturers are focusing their efforts on Eastern European consumers. As a result, during the projected period, positive sales growth in the major household appliance market in Europe is expected.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

Specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores are all part of the offline distribution channel. Because of the shift in consumer preference for online shopping, sales through the offline distribution channel have been gradually falling over time. To fuel the sales through offline channels, vendors are managing their sales through local retail entities. They also have strategic partnerships with a professional chain of home appliance shops.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household appliances in APAC. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growing middle-class population and their rising income, which empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the China, US, Japan, Germany, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Household Appliance Market

Market Driver:

Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization:

Product innovation and advancement, which leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization, is one of the primary factors driving growth in the home appliance industry. The fierce rivalry in the global home appliance industry has prompted vendors to invest heavily in R&D and innovation to stay afloat in such a competitive market.

Customers are gradually increasing their expenditure on household appliances as their purchasing power and disposable income rise. Value sales in the worldwide household appliance market will be driven by increased demand for premium domestic appliances, product premiumization, and product line extension, as well as rising consumer expenditure on household appliances.

Market Trend:

Increased adoption of multi-functional and advanced products:

Another element driving the home appliance market share rise is the rising use of multi-functional and innovative products. Multi-functional products on the market can serve multiple household applications, resulting in excellent value for money. Customers believe that multi-functional products save them time and money. They also eliminate the requirement for multiple items for different applications.

Vendors are always innovating to stay competitive, maintain high customer attention, extend their customer base, and generate demand for their products to meet the growing demand for multi-functional household appliances. The worldwide home appliance market is seeing an increase in the number of multifunctional solutions, which is driving the acceptance of these devices.

