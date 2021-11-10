Technavio's Interactive Children's Books Market Research Report predicts USD 590.23 Mn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to expand their global reach.

Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Hogs Back Books Ltd., Koehler Books, Lagardere SCA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., and Scholastic Inc. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing interactive children's books at competitive prices.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In August 2021, Corus Entertainment Inc. announced its partnership with AS Global licensing for lifestyle content creators.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Distribution channel:

Offline:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Offline was the largest segment in terms of distribution of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. Also, the market growth in this segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.



Online

Segmentation by Type:

Physical books :

:

In terms of type, the physical books segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Physical books will account for the maximum number of interactive children's books sales in the market over the forecast period. The growing concerns over spending increased time in front of digital device screens are expected to fuel the growth of the segment.



Ebooks

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is leading the market with a contribution of 48% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global interactive children's books market by 2025.

APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The growing demand for books for children in the age group of 0-14 years is driving the growth of the market in APAC.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, India, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Interactive children's books Market

Interactive Children's Books Market Driver:

Use of interactive books for early literacy:

Many children face difficulties in developing fundamental skills required to read and write during the preschool years, which is increasing the number of dropouts globally. This growing concern is driving the need for the introduction of interactive learning programs that help children to develop reading skills quickly. The introduction of interactive books to children helps in retaining their interest and attention and developing reading habits at an early age. They also help children recognize alphabets, sounds, as well as related words and actions easily. Such efforts to improve literacy at an early age are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Interactive Children's Books Market Trend:

Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market:

Factors such as the globalization of businesses and the liberalization of economic policies by countries across the world have led to the strong growth of B2B and B2C businesses. Besides, the increasing penetration of the internet and rising consumer inclination toward online shopping platforms have amplified the growth of the global e-commerce and m-commerce market. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global children's books market over the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market – Global digital educational publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Magazine Publishing Market – Global magazine publishing market is segmented by type (print and digital) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Interactive Childrens Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 590.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Hogs Back Books Ltd., Koehler Books, Lagardere SCA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., and Scholastic Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

