Technavio's Micro Irrigation Systems Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Micro Irrigation Systems market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 6.44%

Key market segments: Product (sprinkler irrigation systems and drip irrigation systems), application (orchard crops, field crops, plantation crops, and forage and grasses), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA).

, APAC, , , and MEA). Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 29%

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Antelco Pty Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Dubois Agrinovation Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Fujian Dafengshou Irrigation Technology Co.Ltd. , Hunter Industries Inc, Irritec SpA, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Metro Irrigation, Microjet Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rain Bird Corp., Raindrip Inc., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., The Toro Co., T L Irrigation Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Share Trend

The growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems

Access to the energy grid may not always be assured in remote locations, particularly in developing and growing countries. Farmers may be able to secure a safe power source for micro irrigation systems by using an independent and alternative energy system in such instances. The effectiveness of micro irrigation is combined with the dependability of a solar-powered water pump in a solar-powered micro irrigation system. Because of the growing popularity of solar-powered irrigation systems, some merchants have begun to offer them on the global market. As a result of the growing popularity of solar-powered micro irrigation systems, sales of these units may increase during the projection period.

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Challenge

The frequent replacement of micro irrigation components

Drippers and tapes in drip irrigation systems are readily destroyed by insects and rodents, and removing and installing parts takes more time. Replacement of components in automatic sprinklers and emitters used in micro irrigation systems necessitates reprogramming of the complete irrigation system. During high-pressure changes, some components, such as drip lines, can be destroyed. Sprinklers and drippers work well when operated at the manufacturer's specified operating pressure. As a result, frequent micro irrigation component replacement may raise the overall cost of micro irrigation system maintenance for farmers.

Key market vendors insights

The micro irrigation systems market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Hunter Industries Inc

Irritec SpA

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Nelson Irrigation Corp.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Rain Bird Corp.

The Toro Co.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Sprinkler irrigation systems



The sprinkler irrigation systems segment will gain considerable market share in micro irrigation systems. Sprinkler irrigation systems are appropriate for all soil types and plants organized on slopes and can cover small and big expanses of land. When it comes to providing water to elevated locations, these systems are more efficient than drip irrigation systems. During the projection period, the market's growth might be accelerated by rising demand for innovative sprinkler irrigation system models.



Drip Irrigation System



Others

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will contribute to 29% of the micro irrigation systems market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, Canada, and the UK are the major markets for micro irrigation systems market share.

The increasing preference for new models of sprinkler irrigation systems is expected to boost the micro irrigation systems market share in the region.

