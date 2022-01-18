Technavio's Online Home Décor Market Report Highlights the Key Findings in Vendor Landscape, Regions and Latest Drivers and Trends

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Herman Miller Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., LaZBoy Inc., Wayfair Inc., Walmart Inc. and Williams-Sonoma Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to enhance their game in the online home décor industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Online Home Furniture:



The rise in the preference of online shopping is significantly driving the online home furniture market share growth.





The online channel enables the manufacturers to partner with other third-party e-retailers and expand their distribution network or even to establish their own online shopping portals. Also, this has allowed the manufacturers to ensure that the products sold offline are made available online too. Moreover, Tier I and Tier II cities are the targeted markets mainly for the furniture manufacturers because the vendors in these cities provide access to all the requirements of operating their online distribution channels such as logistics and e-retailers.



Online Home Furnishing



Other online home decorative products

Regional Market Outlook

Europe will contribute to 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to increase in residential construction projects due to the expansion of urban population base. This region is expected to witness faster growth than the other market regions such as North America, South America, and MEA.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Germany and UK are the key markets driving the online home décor in Europe.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Online Home Décor Market

Market Driver:

The increase in online spending and smartphone penetration:

The rise in internet penetration and online shopping through smartphones is one of the key drivers for the global online home décor market share growth. As websites provide more detailed information about the product quality, user guidance, safety measures which, in turn, is rising the demand for e-retailing. Moreover, consumers are a lot more comfortable purchasing on-the-go, along with the inclusion of secured payments, free delivery, and improved user interface. Therefore, rising online retail is a key driver for the growth of online home décor market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing demand for eco-friendly home décor:

The rise in consciousness for a healthy environment is another key driver enhancing the online home décor market share growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for monitoring the usage of non-recyclable components is forcing the brand owners to opt for eco-friendly furniture and other-furnishing products. This has motivated various home decor manufacturers to go green and provide eco-friendly home decor items. Therefore, the increased environmental concerns resulting in the use of eco-friendly manufacturing material is positively impacting the global online home décor market.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 52.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

