Technavio's Online On-demand Home Services Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends & Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing online on-demand home services at competitive prices.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In December 2020, Amazon.com Inc. expanded its strategic agreement with ViacomCBS to transform content creation and delivery

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Services:

Home care and design :



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Home care and design was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The home care and design segment generate revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC :

:

In terms of Geography, maximum revenue will be originated from APAC during 2020.





China and India are the key markets for online on-demand home services in APAC.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is leading the market with a contribution of 38% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global online on-demand home services market by 2025.

APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

South America would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, India, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global online on-demand home services Market

Online on-demand home services Market Driver:

Rising educational surfing courses:

Online on-demand home services are gaining preference owing to their convenience and easy accessibility, flexibility for service providers in terms of working hours and working conditions, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment. Business opportunities are expansive, and hence, there is considerable scope for the entry of start-ups. Several startups are introducing attractive offers and interactive platforms to attract consumers. The increasing number of startups is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.

Online on-demand home services Market Trend:

Increasing influence of digital media:

The increasing influence of digital media is one of the significant online on-demand home services market trends. Service visibility is one of the principal factors in the marketing strategies implemented by online on-demand home services providers. Several online on-demand home service providers are widely adopting digital media marketing strategies to increase their service visibility and promote sales. The social media platforms enable consumer engagement with popular brands and help in increasing consumer awareness about services offered by online on-demand home service brands.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4730.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

