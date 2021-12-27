Technavio's Organic Pigment Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The Organic Pigment market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth and business strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors such as BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., LANXESS AG, Sun Chemical Corp, etc., dominate the market.

The key factors influencing the competitiveness of vendors are as follows:

Product performance and quality

Price

Product availability

Security of supply

Customer service

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

DCL Corp.

DIC Corp.

Ferro Corp.

Heubach GmbH

LANXESS AG

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Sun Chemical Corp.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Printing Inks:



The organic pigments market share growth by the printing inks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Inorganic inks have poor tinctorial strength and often fail to impart brilliance, this is the reason why organic pigments are preferred in printing inks. Apart from this, change in consumer preferences, and the increasing importance of branding, packaging, and advertising is a major cause of the use of organic pigment in the packaging sector.



Paints and Coating



Plastics



Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline :

:

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The offline segment market share was the largest due to a huge number of consumers still preferring to visit retail stores to check out the look and feel of bedspreads and other linen physical rather than through online pictures and videos.



Online

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for organic pigments in APAC.

Furthermore, Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The main reason for this growth, especially in China and India, is rapid industrialization, increased focus on development, and flourishing automotive industry.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Organic Pigment Market

Market Driver:

The population growth and demand for urbanized areas



The global organic pigments market is experiencing huge demand recently due to the rising demand for paints and coatings applications from the construction and automobile industries. This is because Organic pigments have superior properties and are eco-friendly in nature.



Advancement in organic pigments: Bio pigments

Market Trend:

The migration of individuals from rural to urban areas



Due to modern lifestyle and technical advancement, people are now rooting for urban areas. The industry which are gaining boost from this migration are automotive, construction, and general industrial segments. All three segments are highly dependent on the pigments sector for imparting aesthetic appeal. The automotive industry is growing unremittingly with new requirements and consumer preferences. The automotive industry are slowly becoming oriented toward aesthetics rather than functionality. This increase in the demand for pigments will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period..

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

