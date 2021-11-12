Technavio's Pillows Market Research Report predicts USD 11.58 Bn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. 8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, SpaceFoam.com, and Throwboy are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing pillows at competitive prices.

Vendors operating in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and expand their reach in the market.

For instance, in August 2020, Casper Sleep Inc. announced partnerships with four furniture and mattress retailers in North America—Sam's Club, Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, and Mathis Brothers.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Cotton pillows:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





Cotton pillows was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The rising adoption of cotton pillows, especially from the decorative pillows segment, among millennials is driving the growth of the segment.



Memory foam pillows



Down and feather pillows



Other pillows

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 36% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global pillows market by 2025.

North America will generate maximum growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The market growth in North America is driven by the increasing number of vendors and their diversified range of innovative product offerings.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, UK, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Pillows Market

Pillows Market Driver:

Rising demand for cervical pillows:

Cervical pillows are specially designed for people suffering from cervical injuries related to head, neck, shoulder, and spine. They help relax muscles and relieve pain by maintaining the cervical curve. Such benefits are increasing their adoption among consumers, which is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of innovative cervical pillows, which is driving the market growth.

Pillows Market Trend:

Increasing online sales of pillows:

The rising adoption of smartphones and the high penetration of the internet have increased consumer inclination toward online shopping. Also, the wide availability of products, discounts, and the convenience offered on online platforms are further increasing the online sales of pillows. This trend is gaining prominence in the market and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of vendors.

Pillows Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, SpaceFoam.com, and Throwboy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

