Technavio's Rose Oil Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Rose Oil market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 7.45%

Key market segments: Product (conventional rose oil and organic rose oil) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America )

, , APAC, MEA, and ) Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 40%

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2020
Forecast period 2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
Market growth 2021-2025 $ 22.28 million
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 7.45
Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and Italy
Key companies profiled Alteya Organics LLC, Associate Allied Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Berje Inc., BONTOUX SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Enio Bonchev Production Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Floracopeia Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LLUCH ESSENCE SLU, Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils

Rose Oil Market Share Trend

Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Because of its smell and therapeutic healing properties, rose oil is one of the most well-known essential oils used in aromatherapy. It has a sweet scent that is ideal for skincare and aids in the soothing, softening, and hydrating of the skin. Rose oil also contains the flower's aromatic components, which are thought to have medicinal effects. The market's vendors are concentrating on providing therapeutic-grade rose oils. As a result of the growing popularity of aromatherapy and the influence of rose oils in aromatherapy, rose oil demand will rise.

Rose Oil Market Challenge

The rising threat from other essential oils

The growing danger of other essential oils such as peppermint, lavender, basil, lemon, patchouli, and tea tree essential oils is one of the obstacles to the worldwide rose oils market's expansion. During the projected period, new introductions and innovations in replacement product categories will also have a negative influence on rose oil sales. Essential oils produced from other plants, such as basil, lavender, and peppermint, can be utilized in the same way that rose oils are. As a result, the rising availability of various types of essential oils and their capacity to substitute for rose oil will have a negative impact on the rose oil market's growth over the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The rose oil market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Alteya Organics LLC

doTERRA International LLC

Edens Garden Inc.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

NOW Health Group Inc.

Robertet SA

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Young Living Essential Oils

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Conventional rose oil



The conventional rose oil category will raise its market share significantly during the projection period. One of the key factors driving the growth of this sector during the forecast period is the increased use of rose oil in industries like food and drinks and cosmetics. Organic rose oil is more expensive than conventional rose oil, therefore budget-conscious consumers will go toward conventional rose oil. During the forecast period, the increased launch of products using rose oil as an ingredient will also boost the growth of this category.



Organic Rose Oil

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will contribute to 40% of the rose oil market share growth during the forecast period. US, France, Germany, UK, and Italy are the major markets for rose oil market share.

The rise in the application of rose oil across industries such as food and beverages and cosmetics is expected to boost the rose oil market share in the region.

