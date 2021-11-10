Technavio's Surfboard Market Research Report predicts USD 2.7 Bn growth | Highlights on Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing surfboards at competitive prices. In addition to this, vendors must focus on incorporating new technologies to support workplace automation.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, Channel Island Surfboards is expanding its portfolio by offering different types of surfboards including step up, step down, hybrid and others.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Shortboards:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The shortboards was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The increased adoption of shortboards by professional divers in countries such as the US, Brazil , Australia , France , and England is driving the growth of the segment.

, , , and is driving the growth of the segment.

Longboards



Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Specialty stores :

:

In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Specialty stores are expected to account for the maximum number of surfboard sales in the market over the forecast period.



Hypermarkets and supermarkets



Online retail



Others

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 31% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global surfboard market by 2025.

North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Australia, Brazil, France, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Surfboard Market

Surfboard Market Driver:

Rising educational surfing courses:

The ISA is the global governing authority for various sports including bodysurfing, surfing, SUP racing and surfing, wake surfing, and other wave-riding activities.

Globally, the ISA has been introducing several educational courses to support the growth and development of surfing. The authority is encouraging the establishment of surf schools near coastlines to train new surfers. These surf schools are aiming to develop the knowledge, abilities, and skills for surfers with a scientific approach.

Surfboard Market Trend:

Continuous evolution in the design of surfboards:

Surfboard manufacturers are introducing new products with improved features. Many surfing enthusiasts are also opting to design their surfboards. Besides, the increasing popularity of electric watersports is expected to redefine the global surfboard market. The introduction of electric surfboards with better torque and higher water propulsion is providing surfers a superior surfing experience over traditional surfboards.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market – Global kiteboarding equipment market is segmented by product (kites, accessories, and boards), distribution channel (retail and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market – Global stand-up paddleboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Surfboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Brazil, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio