Technavio's Sushi Restaurants Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategies such as the launch of differentiated products to up their game in the sushi restaurants market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

RSDR:



The RDSR segment or the regular dine-in sushi restaurant in the global sushi restaurants market involves sushi restaurants that are offering fine dining, fast-casual, quick service, and sushi bars among the others. Moreover, there has been a growing demand globally for the concept of quick-service sushi restaurants after the introduction of new sushi dishes such as sushi rolls and sushi burritos. Furthermore, with the opening of new stores by the Japanese restaurant stores the global sushi restaurants market is expected to boost during the forecast period.



CBSR

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 84% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in awareness about Japanese cuisine in the neighboring countries and their cultural similarities.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Japan, US, China, UK, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Sushi Restaurants Market

Market Driver:

Rising marketing campaigns:

The increase in marketing activities is one of the key factors driving the global sushi restaurants market during the forecast period. The restaurant and other food service industries hugely depend on marketing activities such as advertising campaigns and product promotions for boosting their sales. Hence, the vendors in these markets promote their brands using electronic as well as print media. Most of the sushi restaurants are focused on campaigns owing to digitization and related developments. Therefore, vendors also use digital media as a platform for brand marketing. They publish attractive promotional offers and photos of quick-service food to enhance customer engagement.

Market Trend:

Emerging innovative sushi dishes:

The new and innovative sushi dishes such as Nigri sushi is one of the key trends estimated for the growth of the global sushi restaurants market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in the restaurants and the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine are also significantly driving the global sushi restaurants market in the coming years.

Sushi Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Feng Sushi, FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., HAMAZUSHI Co. Ltd., Innovative Dining Group, Kappa Create Co. Ltd., Kura Sushi USA Inc., Maxims Caterers Ltd., Peace Dining Corp., Sakae Holdings Ltd., and Wasabi Sushi Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

