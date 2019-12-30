Technical Textile Markets Newsletter, 2019: Business & Market Analysis for the World?s Technical Textiles Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Textile Markets " newsletter from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Four times a year, Technical Textile Markets provides an overview of the global man-made fibre, nonwoven and technical textile industries.

It provides market data and analysis of new and established markets for technical textiles, and is essential reading for senior executives in (or supplying) the man-made fibre, nonwoven and technical textile sectors - as well as for those who are not involved in the industry on a day-to-day basis, but who need an authoritative source which helps them to quickly gain an understanding of the key issues facing the companies which are actively involved in this fast-growing sector.

So whether you are involved in man-made fibres, nonwovens or technical textiles - in manufacturing, converting, import/export, or end use - or if you are in education or consultancy or investment or finance - a subscription to Technical Textile Markets will tell you what you need to know about the key trends in the industry.

Delivery Includes



Technical Textile Markets is available on subscription - either in printed format only or in printed and electronic format. If you choose the printed only option, you will receive 4 printed publications a year. Each issue contains five research-based reports and an editorial.



Electronic Supplement



If you choose the printed and electronic option, you will receive an extra service. You will still receive each issue in printed format, delivered to you by traditional post.



In addition, you will be able to download PDF files containing the same information - but the PDF files will be available immediately on publication, so you don't have to wait for the printing and mailing. You also have all the benefits of electronic files: instant access even when you are away from the office; convenient storage in your PC or laptop; portability; electronic search facility; and copy/paste facility.



You will also receive a monthly update of business news, called "Technical Textiles Business Update" delivered to you by email, free of charge.

Technical textiles are used in a wide range of end-use applications and markets, including agricultural; automotive; building/ construction/ engineering; medical and hygiene; packaging; protective clothing; sports and sportswear; and transport. A subscription to Technical Textile Markets will support your decision making, and provide the information you need to expand into new markets.

Key Topics Covered



Company and country profiles - giving you the opportunity to learn from strategies employed by others, in terms of production, sourcing, import/export, infrastructure and development, and plans for the future.

giving you the opportunity to learn from strategies employed by others, in terms of production, sourcing, import/export, infrastructure and development, and plans for the future. Profiles of the world's top 40 producers of nonwovens - updated each year with details of developments from each of the leading producers, including acquisitions, investments and divestments, and analyses of trends which the "rising stars" are using to their advantage.

updated each year with details of developments from each of the leading producers, including acquisitions, investments and divestments, and analyses of trends which the "rising stars" are using to their advantage. Statistical reports - including consumption data, by fibre and end-use applications. Regular updates are published for fibre consumption in Japan , the rest of Asia , the USA , and Western Europe .

including consumption data, by fibre and end-use applications. Regular updates are published for fibre consumption in , the rest of , the , and . Market sector information - analyses of important commercial end-user applications, and profiles of both established and emerging markets which take into account such innovations and developments as nanotechnology and intelligent textiles.

analyses of important commercial end-user applications, and profiles of both established and emerging markets which take into account such innovations and developments as nanotechnology and intelligent textiles. Regular updates on innovations in fibres, technical textiles, apparel and machinery - including developments in the following categories: fibres and yarns; technical textile fabrics for industrial applications; machinery; technical textiles for apparel; composites; other technical textile products; and technical textile treatments and finishes.

including developments in the following categories: fibres and yarns; technical textile fabrics for industrial applications; machinery; technical textiles for apparel; composites; other technical textile products; and technical textile treatments and finishes. Reports on new technological developments and other topical issues - with clear, authoritative comments on their economic and commercial significance. The reports bring to your attention the key issues which you can use to develop your business, and provides contact details of useful organisations.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lkcy



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

