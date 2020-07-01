Technics Brings Premium Sound and Industry-Leading*¹ Noise Cancelling to True Wireless Headphones

Generating the superior sound quality expected from Technics, the EAH-AZ70W headphones incorporate a large 10mm dynamic driver with a diaphragm composed of graphene-coated PEEK material, delivering rich bass and a transparent sound across the frequency range.

An Acoustic Control Chamber within each earbud is precisely designed to control air flow and optimize the balance of each frequency, resulting in the energetic yet rich sound for which Technics is renowned.

The EAH-AZ70W headphones also feature industry-leading*¹ noise cancelling. Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology is composed of Feedforward and Feedback Noise Cancelling, capturing both the noise outside and inside the headphones and is paired with an analogue and digital processing for ultimate noise cancelling performance.

An Exquisite Experience

The EAH-AZ70W listening experience matches its audio excellence, with innovative features including:

Stable Bluetooth Connection is sustained even in the most crowded places. A proprietary antenna structure is combined with a Left-Right Independent Signaling System, creating a separate Bluetooth connection to each earbud for perfect sonic balance and maximum signal integrity.

Excellent Call Quality is achieved via high-performance MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) microphones built in a unique labyrinth cabinet structure to suppress wind noise, improve noise cancelling and retain call clarity. Beamforming technology uses two microphones to further pick up speech and suppress ambient noise for the clearest possible calls.

Ambient Sound Mode allows you to hear external sounds while listening to your content, for those moments when you need a short interaction while working from home or on a commute. Switch sound modes by simply tapping the touch sensor to cycle between Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound and OFF.

Voice Assistant Compatibility (Siri®/Google Assistant™/Amazon Alexa) is easily activated via the touch sensor. Touch sensor support for Amazon Alexa, or the user's preferred voice assistant, can be activated from the Technics Audio Connect*2 mobile app.

Compact Design is essential for extended use, wherever you are. We have meticulously designed the angle and length of the sound ports for maximum comfort, while maintaining sleek and compact design. Additionally, the IPX4-equivalent*3 splash-resistant finish allows for listening in any environment.

Customize Your Listening Needs by installing the Technics Audio Connect app onto a mobile device. Easily pair and customize settings such as the level of noise cancelling from the app.

Long-Lasting Battery is a requirement of any true wireless headphones. Technics EAH-AZ70W provide 6.5 hours of continuous playback with noise cancellation turned on. The charging case offers two more full charges for a total of 19.5 hours of playback time.

Technics EAH-AZ70W ($249.99) are available from authorized Panasonic dealers, in a choice of black or silver finishes

[NOTICE]

Functions, function names, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

TRADEMARK NOTICE:

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Siri, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Google Assistant, Android, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

All other trademarks identified herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

*1 As of Dec. 20, 2019, According to research by Panasonic Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in the True Wireless style noise cancelling headphones market.

*2 Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and that support Google Play™, or an iPhone®, iPad® and iPod Touch® equipped with iOS9.3 or higher

*3 Only the headphones are compatible with the IPX4 equivalent. It does not include the charging cradle

*4 Noise Cancelling and ACC is ON.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

