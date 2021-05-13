Technisys And Antuar Join Forces to Offer Banks Next-gen Digital Banking With Branch Innovation

MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys, the leader in next-gen digital and core banking platforms, is partnering with Antuar, an innovator in branch solutions, to further enhance the customer experience whether online or at a local branch. The partnership delivers an end-to-end digital solution designed to elevate customer experiences across all touchpoints.

"Today's environment emphasizes how important it is to offer convenience and choice to adapt to changing customer behavior," says Mike Santos, CEO of Technisys. "Bank branches play a key role in providing financial advice and managing complex transactions, while digital innovations offer speed, access and flexibility. These are essential ingredients when delivering superior customer experiences."

"Customers expect a better, more predictive, and seamless experience than ever before - and better advice - across every channel," according to McKinsey Global Banking Annual Review, 2020. To meet demand, branch banking is transforming in the digital age.

The Technisys and Antuar partnership will enable effortless transaction processing in real time - no matter how customers choose to interact with their bank - ranging from mobile and internet channels to branch tellers and self-service kiosks.

The partnership will help banks and their customers in three key ways:

Offer greater levels of customer self-service and a more empowered branch staff through the digitization of branch services.

Provide tailored financial products to customers at point of need on any given sale or service journey.

Manage customer interactions and service requests from start to finish in any engagement channel, including the branch.

About Technisys

Technisys is the next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in seconds - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

https://www.technisys.com/

About Antuar

Antuar is a financial technology company focused on branch innovation. In today's fast paced world, the role of the branch is evolving. Antuar's banking software solutions are designed to enable financial institutions to innovate the branch network, while reducing the overhead cost of servicing customers. To achieve this, Antuar has created a suite of banking solutions that are hardware and core agnostic products designed for full service, Assisted Self Service, Self-Service, and meaningful engagement at point of contact. Antuar is a team of experienced branch experts, designing branch solutions with offices in Florida, Argentina and Ireland.

www.antuar.com

