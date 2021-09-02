Technisys Appoints Banking Industry Veteran Kathleen Yeh as New Head of North American Product Compliance

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys, the cloud-native, next-gen digital and core banking platform is pleased to announce that legal and compliance veteran Kathleen Yeh has joined the Company as Head of North American Product Compliance.

Yeh comes to Technisys with more than 20 years of experience in banking and financial services, which she will leverage to support current and future compliance initiatives for Technisys's current suite of digital banking solutions, as well as across the company's North America operations.

Prior to joining Technisys, Yeh served as Head of Compliance for Poppy Bank, and Chief Compliance Officer with Tri Counties Bank. She also held senior-level Consultant roles with a variety of banks and banking institutions, including Wells Fargo, Treliant LLC, Aurora Bank, and, notably, Infosys, where she was a part of the core team that supported the firm's expansion into the U.S. market for the first time, ensuring compliance with all federal regulatory requirements.

"Technisys is a world-class, cloud-native digital banking platform provider that is already a leader in regulatory compliance. I am thrilled to be joining the North American team to further expand the company's compliant-ready offerings," says Yeh. "Technisys has created a platform that can truly enable the next generation of banks and institutions to provide their customers with safe, convenient, digitally-powered solutions. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, I look forward to helping ensure these offerings are compliant ready."

"We are thrilled to have Kathleen join our team and help continue reinforcing one of our core mandates of 'regulatory readiness' of all our products, services and capabilities," says Miguel Santos, co-founder and CEO of Technisys. "Her experience across all levels of the banking system and legal and compliance management, complemented by her distinct understanding of the current regulatory environment, make her the perfect addition to our product teams, and to the company as a whole."

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

