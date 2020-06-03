Technisys Committed to Supporting the ABA's Principles for Strong Bank-Core Provider Relationships

MIAMI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys, the digital banking technology company that empowers traditional banks to transform to digital and helps jump-start challenger, neo banks and fintech companies, announced today that it will embrace and abide by the American Bankers Association's Principles for Strong Bank-Core Provider Relationships.

In today's increasingly competitive banking landscape where customer expectations for real time, innovative banking products and services delivered across multiple channels are higher than ever, core technology and the relationship between core technology providers and their banking customers is more important than ever. Banks need to work with core technology providers that are dynamic and responsive so they can meet changing expectations and evolve to offer next generation products and services.

As stated on the American Bankers Association website: "The compilation of banking industry Principles was developed by the American Bankers Association's Core Platforms Committee, which was formed to identify actions that can strengthen the relationship between banks and their core providers so banks can deliver the innovative products and services customers want and need."

"Technisys prides itself on being a customer-centric organization. Our banking customers are at the center of our thinking every day and in everything we do," comments German Pugliese Bassi, co-founder and CMO at Technisys. "We are truly committed to supporting the ABA's Principles for Strong Bank Core Relationships as we understand that our industry cannot evolve without adhering to these Principles," Pugliese Bassi continues.

Technisys' Cyberbank platform is an API-centric, cloud-based core and digital platform designed to help banks and financial institutions rapidly adapt to changing consumer behaviors and win with digital experiences that help them differentiate. Cyberbank Core enables banks to create and define new products and services based on a powerful combination of prebuilt atomic services, with ready-to-use definitions. And Cyberbank Digital enables banks to create digital ecosystems and build exceptional, responsive digital experiences with natural language processing.

About Technisys

Technisys is a digital banking technology company helping traditional banks to transform to digital, and jump-start challenger, neo banks and fintech companies. Our Cyberbank full stack platform helps financial institutions differentiate through enhanced customer experiences, creates a platform for innovation, increases sales and engages with fintech ecosystems through Open APIs. Technisys's culture is based on innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future. Making the company a strong ally for its customers in the financial market who need to compete in the new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com/.

