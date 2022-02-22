TECHNOGYM UNVEILS OVER 2,000 NEW ON-DEMAND WORKOUTS

Digital fitness, that has accelerated its popularity since the pandemic began, is now becoming a relevant component of people's lifestyle. Technogym, within its ecosystem that includes connected equipment, cloud, apps and workout content for fitness, health and sport, offers end-users a completely personalized training experience accessible in over 85 thousands wellness centers, 400 thousands private homes and on-the-go via the Technogym App.

The company has already produced more than 600 Sessions both on and off-equipment, in three different languages: English, Spanish and Italian. Technogym Sessions are one-on-one trainer led workouts, each with a specific target and workload. In the on-equipment sessions, the machine interacts with the video content, responding to the trainer's instructions and offering different options to the end-user - cardio training has never been more engaging.

Along with the sessions, the Technogym Content Factory – with its two studios in Italy and a third to open soon in the US – has also produced 1000+ single exercise videos, that are the fuel of the Technogym Coach, the artificial intelligence that prescribes new, tailor-made workouts to each app subscriber, making sure workouts are always fresh and challenging.

350 Routines, that are silent video drills, and 30+ outdoor trails complete the company's content offering, both on and off-equipment.

Leading all the above content are the Technogym Talent Trainers, a team of over 30 fitness, boxing and yoga professionals from all over the world, each bringing a personal touch to the company's large, international and diverse video library.

Technogym

Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.

