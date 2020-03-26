Technological Advancement to Drive Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to a Valuation of USD 10.23 BN. By 2027: TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the period – 2019 to 2027 – the global commercial satellite imaging market is set to grow at a rate of 11.61%, compounded annually. A number of growth drivers would help the market chart an impressive trajectory. Besides, the growth rate would translate to a robust market valuation, which is set to rise from USD 3.82 bn. in the year 2018 to USD 10.23 bn by the year 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Technological advancement would be a significant determinant of growth in the market."

Key Findings of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

In the application segment, defense and intelligence would lead the market owing to high deployment for research purposes

As an end-user, commercial enterprises and government would chart substantial growth

North American region to dominate global commercial satellite imaging market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

Technological advancement is key to growth in the global commercial satellite imaging market, as per Transparency Market Research. Furthermore, interplay of a number of connected factors help the market stay buoyant over the assessment period. A synopsis is provided below:

Application in a number of industries such as defense, energy, and construction and development to drive market forward; demand for high-end images is key here

Use in natural resource management, disaster response management, and conservation and research is critical – contributes massively to the growth of market

Certain technologies and applications help uptake; Google Earth being a case in point

Key Impediments to Growth in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

The market, which is set to witness an upward facing and steep growth curve over the assessment period, is witnessing a number of restrains in its landscape. A prominent restrain that is hampering growth in the global commercial satellite imaging market is requirement of high capital investment. However, as novel opportunities of growth arise in the developing nations of the world, the influence of limitations would be counteracted.

Regional analysis of Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

North America led the global commercial satellite imaging market in the period ending in the year 2018, holding a sizeable share of market – 45% +

led the global commercial satellite imaging market in the period ending in the year 2018, holding a sizeable share of market – 45% + The trend of North American dominance would continue into the forecast period owing to increase in number and growth in funding of space programs, and research and development

Lucrative growth opportunities would emerge in the Latin American region due to growing use of satellite imaging in industrial and agricultural sectors

Asia Pacific (APAC) region would continue at a sturdy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period, presenting market players with gainful growth avenues

Competitive Landscape of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

The market is highly competitive. Top players that occupy the vendor landscape of global commercial satellite imaging market include Galileo Group Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Blacksky Global, Telespazio, Exelis Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., SkyLab Analytics, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Spaceknow Inc.

Over the next few years the top players would direct efforts towards consolidating their market position by strengthening distribution networks, notes Transparency Market Research.

The market is segmented based on:

End-use Industry

Government

Commercial Enterprises

Civil Engineering Industry

Military

Forest

Agriculture

Energy Sectors

Insurance

By Application

Energy

Geospatial Technology

Natural Resources Management

Construction and Development

Disaster Response Management

Defense and Intelligence

Conservation and Research

Media and Entertainment

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

