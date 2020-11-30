Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Boost the Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Says Frost & Sullivan

"The need for reproducible, scalable, and economical production of cell and gene therapies is creating a demand for digital bioprocessing technologies," said Nitin Naik, Global Life Sciences Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "These technologies are critical to realize the true commercial potential of cell and gene therapies in the next two to three years and serve as a conduit to improve market access and control the total cost of therapy."

Naik added: "From a market segment perspective, while the stem cell market is lucrative, the highest growth is expected to be in gene-modified cell therapies, with a pipeline of 269 products,* followed by gene therapies, which account for 182 assets in the pipeline.* Further, although allogeneic stem cell therapies dominate the marketed product catalogs, interest in disease-modifying CAR-T therapies, which are largely autologous, is driving demand for the evolution of manufacturing technologies, models, and capacity expansion investment by CDMOs." (*as of August 2020)

To tap into the growth prospects exposed by the CGT market, companies must focus on:

Developing manufacturing platforms capable of producing high volumes of clinical-grade products while keeping costs down.

Partnering with CDMOs to transition smoothly from laboratory scale to commercial production with greater consistency.

Implementing a hub-and-spoke approach toward scaling out or decentralizing manufacturing through a network of on-site pilot manufacturing at hospitals.

