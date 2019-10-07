Technological Advances in Biobetter and Biosimilar Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Therapeutically more effective drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases represents a crucial need.Biosimilars and biobetters offer the possibility to lower the cost of treating a variety of chronic diseases.







In particular, biosimilars are the less expensive option; however, biobetters have demonstrated to be more effective, even over longer periods of time as compared to biosimilars.As the major factor propelling the market, both government and private sectors are progressively encouraging the usage of biosimilars and biobetters over conventional small molecules products.



In particular, Asian countries count with skilled labor availability, lower manufacturing costs, and less strict regulatory instruments, so that the Asian market for biosimilars and biobetters is expected to experiment a significant growth in the coming five years. The estimated expiration dates for patent, orphan and original approvals.



Among them, patents constitute the main factor determining the moment in which biosimilars can enter the market. The principal trends that are expected to favor the market over the next five years are leading manufacturers progressively focused on strategic collaborations, and a large number of market participants gradually outsourcing the production of biosimilar and biobetter products.Manufacturers claim for flexible, modular solutions to gain versatility, and thereby become more efficient in terms of yields and costs. Principal trends involve multiple production volumes production on different scales to easily meet the demand by manufacturing multiple products in the same facility, and hence obtain higher profits.



