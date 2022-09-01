Technological Innovation Transforms Material Handling Equipment Industry

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovation is transforming the global material handling equipment industry. This trend and more are discussed in the new study Global Material Handling Equipment. As companies around the world confront a variety of workforce challenges and face intensifying competition, they are increasingly turning to newly developed material handling technologies. The automated guided vehicles (AGVs) segment has seen particularly impressive innovation gains in recent years, sparking increased interest:

In March 2022 , Gaussin unveiled the world's first hydrogen-power automated guided vehicle, which will be used in port applications

, Gaussin unveiled the world's first hydrogen-power automated guided vehicle, which will be used in port applications JBT unveiled a groundbreaking AGV for warehouse freezer applications (an underserved market) in April 2021 , and the machine can operate -10F and 110F and offers a lift capacity of 2500lb

, and the machine can operate -10F and 110F and offers a lift capacity of 2500lb In March 2022 , Flux Power introduced its advanced C48 Lithium-Ion battery pack for AGVs and automated mobile robots (AMRs), which is easier to service than predecessors and offers lower ownership costs, longer run times, and sustained high performance

With the introduction of these and other more capable models, manufacturers are greatly strengthening the capabilities of new models by incorporating a variety of advanced technologies. While some improvements are targeted, others fundamentally changes with a particular machinery is capable of. As companies face worker shortages, high labor costs, worker retention issues, and the limited availability of skilled operators, they will increasingly turn to AGVs and other advanced material handling equipment.

