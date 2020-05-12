Technological State of Wireless Drone Networking Industry Focus of New Wireless Innovation Forum Project

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced approval of the new project "Technological State of the Industry on Wireless Drone Networking." The WInnForum's Unmanned Vehicle (UAV) Special Interest Group will lead the group in preparing a report that will provide:

a description of potential commercial and tactical business models,

a survey of key intellectual property to date, and

a survey of commercial and open-source application programming interface (API) models for autonomous networking software, existing open source projects, recommendations for Spectrum Sharing in V2V applications, interference detection and localization, potential customers and developers of future open source projects led by WInnForum.

"With emphasis on shared spectrum and multi-stakeholder collaboration, the WInnForum is a perfect place for collaboration on UAV interests," said John Glossner, CEO of Optimum Semiconductor Technologies and Chair of the Forum. "This group will address a broad range of topics on unmanned autonomous vehicles and their impact on spectrum, which is exciting both as a project participant and beneficiary."

The report is for the benefit of autonomous vehicle manufacturers, Aviation Electronics Suppliers, Automotive Electronics Suppliers, Defense Electronics Manufacturers, Wireless Networking System Integrators, Aviation, Transportation and Wireless Telecommunications Regulators.

The "Technological State of the Industry on Wireless Drone Networking" may lead to future recommendations to both Industry and Regulators, and inclusion as a future WInnForum Top Ten Most Wanted Wireless Innovations topic.

A kick-off meeting for the project will be held online 22 May 2020, 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participation in the committee is open to representatives of all Member Organizations, and trial memberships are available for those organizations that wish to explore participation in advance of joining as full members. Non-member observers and subject matter experts may also be invited to participate at the director of the Committee Steering Group. To learn more about membership options or to apply for membership in the group, please visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions and Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

