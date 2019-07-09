Technologically Advanced and Eco-Friendly Oilfield Chemicals Pave the Way for Increased Application Use and Oilfield Chemical Market Expansion

Enormous growth opportunities exist for manufacturers that develop customized product formulations and offer strong technical support, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis of the global oilfield chemical market reveals that the development of innovative, advanced oilfield chemicals that have superior performance characteristics and are eco-friendly have paved the way for increased application use, premium prices, and market growth. The discovery of new oil and gas fields across different regions along with shale gas and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) expansion activities will further augment growth prospects. Frost & Sullivan forecasts the global oilfield chemical market to account for $33.94 billion by 2025, with a steady CAGR of 5.1% between 2018 and 2025.

"Rapid growth and investment by global and regional oilfield service companies, as a result of exploration and production participants augmenting their business in high-growth economies of China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Southeast Asia, will fuel an uptick in oilfield service activities and volume demand for oilfield and EOR chemicals," said Ganesh Dabholkar, Senior Analyst, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility.

The market is currently in a growth stage and presents extensive opportunities for oilfield chemical manufacturers. However, to compete effectively, Dabholkar recommends participants engage in high-level research and development to introduce tailor-made, cost-effective, eco-friendly produce formulations that will work in extremely challenging operational environments such as complex rock formations. Participants should also try to mirror leaders such as Arkema and Solvay SA. Further growth opportunities manufacturers can take advantage of include:

Offering highly customized

pre- and after-sales technical services to help customers achieve maximum operational efficiency and effectiveness. Expanding organically (through manufacturing and/or distribution facility expansions in specific high-growth markets) to cater to the rising local demand and augment volume sales.

(through manufacturing and/or distribution facility expansions in specific high-growth markets) to cater to the rising local demand and augment volume sales. Establishing strategic mergers and/or acquisitions to develop their business, either through a quick development of the product portfolio or by leveraging an established manufacturing or distribution facility base of the acquired company.

to develop their business, either through a quick development of the product portfolio or by leveraging an established manufacturing or distribution facility base of the acquired company. Oilfield service companies focusing on backward integration to develop their own portfolio of oilfield chemicals that would cater to their captive requirements. This would aid profitability and supply chain capabilities.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the oilfield chemical industry is a slowdown in oil and gas production due to prolonged rig maintenance work. This has an adverse effect on the extent of oilfield services activities and impacts demand for oilfield chemicals," noted Dabholkar. "Furthermore, economic turmoil in some countries has also curtailed investment in oilfield services and, in turn, the demand for oilfield chemicals."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025, analyzes major market drivers and restraints, end-industry growth trends, technology trends, and market trends. Application segments covered include drilling fluids, workover and completion fluids, production chemicals, cementing chemicals, well stimulation chemicals, and enhanced oil recovery chemicals. The key end-use industries are oilfield service companies and drilling contractors.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

