Technologies Enabling Next Generation Vaccine Development

Vaccine Delivery platforms: This section covers various nanoparticle-based vaccine delivery platforms such as nanoparticles of biological (self-assembling proteins) and non-biological origin ( inorganic and polymeric). The biological nanoparticles subsection overlaps with virus-like particles that has been separately addressed.



Virus-Like Particles: Virus-Like Particles are biological nanoparticles having size of around 20-100 nm.Due to the repetitive nature, viral capsid proteins have tendency to self-assemble.



Lack of genetic material makes them non-replicative and hence safe vaccines. Therefore, VLPs are gaining a lot of attractions from vaccine development point of view.



Bacterial and fungal vaccines: This part discusses upcoming vaccines which can protect against multiple bacterial and fungal infections, toxoid vaccines, neutralizing antibodies and new technologies like carbohydrate-conjugate vaccines, surface antigen vaccines etc.



Synthetic vaccines: The segment of synthetic vaccines talks about the short, long and synthetic peptide vaccines against viral and bacterial diseases, innovative T cell stimulating immunogens and fusion proteins.



Viral vector-based vaccines: It covers genetically modified viral vectors which are engineered to make replication incompetent by deletion of essential genes or highly attenuated viral vectors that lack pathogenic genes.



Adjuvant technology: Unique lipid-based adjuvants, oil-in-water adjuvants, plant-derived adjuvants, synthetic and immune-cell-receptor based adjuvants as well as virosomes (derived from viral proteins) are reviewed here.



Vaccine synthesis, formulation and delivery platforms: This section partially overlaps with virus-based vaccine delivery platforms like virosomes, synthetic and modified-viral platforms, cell-free protein synthesis and gene delivery methods and proprietary cell lines used for vaccine production.



