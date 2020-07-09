Technologists' Productivity Continues to Rise During the Era of Flex and Remote Work

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has released its latest report, The State of Remote Work. Dice's research and recommendations on the future of remote work highlight increased productivity among technologists working remotely, along with additional insights for tech employers on understanding today's technologists, remote workforce strategies and onboarding and retaining remote workers.

Employers offering long-term flex, remote work will outpace competition

Tech professionals have been seeking remote work for years. In this January's Dice Tech Salary Report, 61% of technologists said they would prefer to work remotely at least half the time, although only 24% said they could do so. However, times quickly changed due to the onset of COVID-19, making hiring remote tech professionals a business necessity for many companies.

"Given technologists' desire for flexible and remote work options and the proven success of at-home work over many months, technologists will increasingly seek out employers that offer this type of work/life balance moving forward. This is an excellent opportunity for employers to tap into pools of remote workers across the U.S. to increase talent pipelines and diversify workforces as part of the nationwide shift toward remote work," shared Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

Remote Work and Productivity: The way businesses work is changing

Historically, employers have avoided remote and flex work policies to maintain productivity and company culture. However, the success of remote work over the past quarter has since been realized by tech professionals and employers alike. In Dice's COVID Sentiment Survey, 53% of technologists noted more productivity as one of the main professional benefits of working remotely; only 15% of technologists perceive remote work to be detrimental to company culture. A number of big tech companies have led the charge by providing employees with flexible and even fully remote options long-term.

What are the main professional benefits you receive from working remotely vs. working in an office? (Check all that apply) Easier to work at home 61% More relaxed approach 59% More productive 53% Avoid office politics 49% Devoted more time to work 43% More time for in-depth thinking 40% More time for creative thinking 34% More time for backlog projects 30% More time for email & chat 25% There are no professional benefits 9%

In addition to the professional benefits of flex and remote work, technologists' personal benefits of working remotely included commuting-related benefits at the top of the list with 80% of technologists selecting "saving money on commuting" and 67% selecting "an easier commute." Technologists have also found benefit in more comfortable attire (67%) and more control on environment (54%).

What are the main personal benefits you receive from working remotely vs. working in an office? (Check all that apply) Save money on commute 80% Easier commute 67% More comfortable attire 67% More control on environment 54% More schedule control 52% Better for the environment 48% More time for family 48% More work / life balance 47% Save money on food 44% More time for relaxation 43% More time for hobbies 24% There are no personal benefits 4%

"Since launching Dice's new Remote Jobs filter last quarter, job views for remote-only roles are 50% higher than job views of non-remote jobs. In addition, Dice technologists are applying to remote-only jobs at double the rate of non-remote jobs," shared Michelle Marian, CMO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice.

Technologists largely pleased with employers' response to pandemic

Amidst balancing a new work-from-home normal rather rapidly, many technologists looked to their employers for guidance. As the coronavirus forced businesses to adopt remote work policies, Dice surveyed technologists to understand how they enjoyed working from home, to what extent their workload had been impacted, and how their employer views have changed – 72% of technologists are impressed with their company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has further increased technologists' desire to work remotely, with 71% of technologists sharing that the pandemic has made remote work a more important factor when considering a job. While return-to-work plans are starting to roll out for some companies, largely, tech employers are leaning into providing more flexible work environments which will amplify the positive professional and personal benefits technologists are seeing.

Free Full Report Access

Employers can read The State of Remote Work to learn more about the focus and attention needed to successfully onboard remote professionals in order to ensure new employees feel engaged with company culture. The report also includes best practices for retaining remote workers and specific workforce strategies, including – attracting and interviewing candidates, and understanding the impact of remote work on salary.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands --Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

