Technology Advisors Partners with MobileForce for CPQ and FSM

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors, Inc., a digital transformation and CRM consultancy, is pleased to announce its partnership with MobileForce, a provider of productivity-enhancing business applications for Customer Experience (CX), Configure Price Quote (CPQ), and Field Service Management (FSM).

"MobileForce's offerings provide the missing piece for many of our customers," says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. "Their intelligent CPQ makes sales quoting more intuitive and their FSM solution provides the real-time data our field service customers require to better manage their agents. The fact that MobileForce's solutions are also easily integrated with CRM and back-office ERP ties it all together by enabling complete analytics."

"With its long history of customer success, market understanding, and technical innovations, Technology Advisors add tremendous value to how we deliver solutions to our customers," says MobileForce Founder and CEO, Jagadish Bandhole. "That, otherwise, is often difficult for product companies executing on their own. TAI's business integrity, investment in technology, and decades of CRM expertise are essential elements of our partnership in bringing Customer Experience and Enterprise Productivity products to a broader market."

MobileForce provides productivity-enhancing applications for businesses looking to streamline automation and remove friction from the sales process. Their apps are easily accessible through mobile and can be integrated with supporting software like CRM and ERP. In addition to providing CX-focused FSM and CPQ applications, MobileForce also offers clients branded portals to better support digital customer service initiatives, as well as Web and mobile app customization.

Technology Advisors is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. To learn more about FSM with Technology Advisors, please visit this link. For more information on CPQ, please visit this link.

Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is a business software consulting company out of Chicago that specializes in custom software integrations and enterprise-level CRM projects. The company helps businesses in various industries select and implement CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence tools, customer service solutions and other business software. TAI is uniquely positioned to personalize CRMs through its internal team of developers who customize the platform for clients' individual needs. The company continues to expand its software offerings and development to create tailored software experiences for its customers.

