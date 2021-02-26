Technology and Art of Light in the Spotlight: Artists from around the World Gather at Shenzhen International Light Art Forum

With an array of keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, the forum academically explored the art of light and shadow covering topics of empowering future cities, boosting night economy, and back-feeding cities' soft power. Participants of these online and offline discussions included Wang Zhi'ou (Chief Curator of GLOW SHENZHEN 2020), Qiu Zhijie (Dean of School of Experimental Art, Central Academy of Fine Arts), Cai Xinyuan (Associate Dean of School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Huazhong University of Science and Technology), Liu Jun (General Manager of Strategic Market Center of Unilumin), teams of artists such as Radugadesign from Russia and ENESS from Australia, as well as experts of light technology and related industries. In one of the roundtable discussions themed "exploring the influence of light art on city life and public space in the future", Wen Bin, Director of IDG ASIA Accelerator, Qin Xiu, Founder of Aura Project, and other representatives shared enlightening insights from different walks of life. The discussion was hosted by Professor Zhang Yuxing from School of Architecture & Urban Planning, Shenzhen University.

In the forum, the Urban Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and IDG ASIA signed a five-year framework agreement, with the aim to build GLOW SHENZHEN into a world-renowned brand of city light art exhibition.

Wen Bin, Director of IDG ASIA Accelerator, expressed his hope that this forum, as an industry-academia-research platform for the development of tech-based art, can help Shenzhen lead the world in scientific and technological innovation and play an exemplary role in the integration of "technology + art" for the world. IDG ASIA also wishes to make full use of its resources in technology, investment, convention& exhibition, industry& research, media, culture& tourism to support GLOW SHENZHEN 2020.

"The brightness of lighting in a region at night is proportionate to the GDP of that region." A healthy business environment can unleash the potential of night consumption to promote a city's economic growth. This forum received strategic support form Shenzhen International Investment & Promotion Association (SZIIPA), a non-profit organization initiated by the Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. and other institutions. Sticking to the forum's core topics such as technology industry, urban art and economic development, SZIIPA drew on all kinds of resources from enterprises that have invested in Shenzhen to support the building of industry-academia-research platforms, to connect global investment resources, and to consistently promote Shenzhen's business environment and its image.

SOURCE Shenzhen International Investment & Promotion Association (SZIIPA)