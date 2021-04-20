Technology and Cannabis Continue to Make Moves in Sunny Miami

This unification represents a strategic move towards the creation of a unique global experience for consumers looking to learn about hemp/CBD/cannabis. Consumers can obtain business and product information, directions (Google & Apple Maps), Offers, News, Events and Learning on the new Cultiva App (formerly, MapMyCBD). The App will also allow consumers to place orders directly from the listed businesses. Later this year, a social platform where users will be able to post stories, directly interact with businesses and each other, will be incorporated, forming a fully immersive experience.

Cultiva Wellness is going to change that by providing a robust, easy to use and fun platform, for everyone.

For local and small businesses, this is a great opportunity to reach a global audience. Cultiva Wellness will provide CBD businesses their own, free , ecommerce site where they can sell their products direct to consumers.

Daniel Torres (Founder) stated "There are great hemp/cbd businesses all over the globe that most people have never heard about. We have a unique opportunity to reach a huge mainstream market that we have failed to capture up to now. Cultiva Wellness is going to change that by providing a robust, easy to use and fun platform, for everyone. Businesses will now have a solid online/mobile presence, without incurring in the expenses and challenges that ecommerce can represent. We want them to focus on their business without the headaches, on a truly global scale. Also, consumers now have a one-stop-shop for all their CBD needs, which is a big win for the industry."

The company will continue to be headquartered in Miami, Florida (USA), which has recently become a technology hub where companies with a focused combination outlook on tech, cannabis and consumer goods can flourish.

About MapMyCBD and Cultiva Wellness

Cultiva Wellness provides quality products, through wholesale and retail channels including ecommerce, local shops, exclusive points of sale and Wellness Pantries™. It's curated portfolio of proprietary and third-party brands includes Caribbean Buds™, a new hemp line officially coming to market later this year, bringing a Caribbean experience to consumers around the world. MapMyCBD is a technology company for the wellness industry, focused on developing solutions for direct engagement between consumers and businesses.

