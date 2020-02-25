Technology Association of Georgia Announces Will McIntosh of NBC Sports Group to Keynote at The Summit

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has announced that Will McIntosh, Executive Vice President, Digital and Sports Consumer Business, NBC Sports Group, will headline at TAG's premier annual showcase, The Summit March 3-4, 2020 at Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

McIntosh, along with title event sponsor Comcast Business, will showcase how technology is rapidly reshaping every aspect of sport – from athletic performance to fan engagement. McIntosh oversees NBC Sports Group's portfolio of digital businesses, including all business aspects of GOLFNOW, all golf-related lifestyle businesses, SportsEngine, GOLFChannel.com, and NBCSports.com among other web-based businesses. NBC Sports is also a founding partner of SportsTech, an Atlanta-based international sports tech accelerator formed in January 2020 by Comcast NBCUniversal and several leading sports brands, and McIntosh serves as the company's executive representative.

Attendees will also hear from two-time Paralympian Mallory Weggemann, who will offer a first-hand account of how technology has impacted her athletic performance and allowed her to further tap into transformational leadership strengths. Industry experts will then take the stage for an interactive panel discussion on hot growth topics in sports technology, in Georgia and beyond.

"We've made a point of focusing this year's Summit on the key topics that are truly driving growth in the tech sector and shaping Georgia's technology landscape," said TAG Board Chairman Jeff Buzzelli, SVP, Business Services, Central Division, Comcast Business. "I'm looking forward to the tremendous level of practical insight and useful information that will be shared over the course of our two days together."

More than 1,300 C-level technology executives, entrepreneurs and academic leaders join The Summit each year to access the latest technology trends, celebrate Georgia's most innovative technology companies, interact with innovation demonstrations and hear nationally recognized thought leaders speak on a range of key tech topics.

The Summit draws top technology brands and Georgia's technology community for a chance to learn, meet and immerse in the latest technology and leadership trends to help careers and companies thrive.

This year's showcase theme is Engage|Innovate|Transform and will immerse attendees across sessions covering the industry's most important topics, including: AI for Good; Cybersecurity Threatscapes 2020; the Future of FinTech; Engaging the Workplace of the Future; Esports and Gaming and more.

The event also includes a showcase of TAG's 26 professional societies, a celebration of the "Top 40/Top 10 Innovative Companies in Georgia" awards and the anticipated announcement of the latest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

