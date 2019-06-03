Technology Can Make Life So Much Better When It Works, But When It Doesn't, Ready Set Tech is the Leading Resolution Provider to Call

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the spread of malware, viruses and other intrusive computer related problems, remote desktop support has become a critical service that most users will need at some point. Enter Ready Set Tech who's friendly technicians will conduct a thorough and comprehensive diagnostic using the most up-to-date tools to determine the underlying problem in order to get a customer's system running efficiently again.

What sets Ready Set Tech apart is their extensive interviewing and vetting process to ensure that all of their technicians are experts in the field of desktop support because our mission is to provide remarkable customer service. Ready Set Tech's leadership team has over sixty-years of experience in the technical space, therefore their strength is in their technical expertise, and commitment to building trusted relationships with their customers.

"Ready Set Tech is well positioned to provide remote technical support nationwide through our cutting-edge technical solutions," stated Ready Set Tech's COO Mario Cisneros. "The combination of our innovative business model, expertise in the web- space and proactive maintenance services help us establish a solid footing and advantage in the world of desktop support."

Please contact Ready Set Tech when experiencing computer problems and make their help desk the preferred choice for technical support at a fraction of the cost!

About Ready Set Tech

Ready Set Tech is the premier Dallas based technology company that combines secure, remote, desktop support and proactive maintenance services to help customers prevent future issues. In addition, their creative team has over twenty-years of experience in the web space and provides specialized services in visual design, web development and inbound marketing. Their mission is to provide remarkable customer service by not just focusing on technology, but focusing on supporting the people who use it.

Media Contact

Mario Cisneros, COO

Ready Set Tech Corporation

5700 Tennyson Parkway

Suite 300

Plano, Texas 75074

Office: (469) 666-8567 Ext. 7000

Email: 215569@email4pr.com

Website: readysettechsupport.com

