Technology Executive Petra Griffith Launches Wedbush Ventures

Managing Director, Petra Griffith, founded and launched Wedbush Ventures as an avenue to provide seed capital to companies that have a unique perspective in redefining industries and solving larger market problems. Her past leadership with product, strategy, marketing, and operations teams include startup organizations and established organizations including Netflix, Yahoo!, and 24 Hour Fitness. Petra has a history of being on teams that built many firsts; the first online printing software, one of the first fitness wearables, the first native ads, and ushered a bank into the age of technology. This experience not only allows her to spot and understand product market fit, but also provides a finely tuned disciplined approach to sourcing early stage investing opportunities.

"This is a momentous time in innovation. I'm excited to bring my product and operational lens to provide seed capital to accelerate the trajectory of transformational companies looking to change the way we live and do business," stated Petra Griffith. "Wedbush Capital is a great partner not only for providing the seed capital, but also for helping me with the infrastructure to launch so that I can focus on making investments right away. Access to their research and investment banking colleagues provides even more tools to help the companies we invest in."

Eric Wedbush, CEO of Wedbush Capital, adds, "Wedbush Ventures is an exciting and natural extension of our business model, which is to back talented executives, like Petra, who are actively investing in great people and companies. Petra's early stage focus will be able to leverage many of the unique assets we have, including our Wedbush Securities colleagues' expertise, connections and market intelligence that span a diverse group of industries, including digital media, enterprise software, fintech and healthcare through their Capital Markets and Research Groups.

Wedbush Ventures is an early stage venture fund investing in seed and pre-seed stage companies. Founded by entrepreneurs and industry veterans with substantive insights and authenticity, Wedbush Ventures seeks to leverage its executive background and is dedicated to provide funding for select industry disruptors, early in their life cycle, who are working to solve distinct market problems. Seeded by Wedbush Capital, Wedbush Ventures brings a wealth of connections, operational expertise at the early stage and long-term support to companies transforming their industries. www.wedbushventures.com

Wedbush Capital is a Los Angeles based, privately held, diversified investment firm that has been investing in private and public companies for more than 40 years, both directly as well as through its sponsored funds, such as Wedbush Capital Partners and Wedbush Ventures. Its largest holding, Wedbush Securities, is a leading financial services firm that provides its clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of wealth management, research and investment banking services. www.wedbushcapital.com

