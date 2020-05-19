Technology Helps Blind Users "See" Websites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA Site Compliance is honoring Global Awareness Accessibility Day by offering their proprietary accessibility solution for free during the global pandemic. ­The Accessibility ADApter© helps protect businesses and public entities from lawsuits by offering an automated step towards legal compliance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). ADA Site Compliance is waiving the $799 annual fee for the Accessibility ADApter© for those who acquire it before August 31, 2020.

Over 20% of the world's population has some form of disability and has the equal right to access digital spaces. Many people with disabilities cannot currently communicate, work, attend school, make purchases, find healthcare and credible information via the Internet. ADA Site Compliance believes it is both a lawful and moral obligation for all digital content, as places of public accommodation under the ADA, to grant all people access; regardless of their ability status. "Since COVID-19 began, we've experienced a sharp rise in the number of people asking us for help with online tasks that most people take for granted," Scott Rubenstein, ADA Site Compliance Chief Technology Officer, said. "Right now, it's critical that we all step up and help as many people as possible. While the Accessibility ADApter© is only a small step toward true website accessibility, it has the potential to help millions of people in the disabled community."

The accessibility features and benefits of the Accessibility ADApter© include:

Navigation with Keyboard

Animation Blocker

Text Enlargement

Color Contrast Adjustment

Highlighted Content

Links & Headings Underlining

Technology scans, artificial intelligence tools, and overlays provide minimal compliance with the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, known as the WCAG. Human expert auditing is the only way to ensure that websites, mobile applications, PDFs, and video content are ADA-compliant, fully accessible, and usable to all.

The Accessibility ADApter© will be available for free until August 31, 2020, and for an unlimited term of use. To request the Accessibility ADApter© visit this web page or send an email to [email protected].

About ADA Site Compliance: The company was founded in 2017 by two guys who want to make the digital world a better and more inclusive place for all. Accessibility and compliance are not only lawful, but the right thing to do. For more information about digital accessibility and compliance, visit www.adasitecompliance.com.

