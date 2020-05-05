Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in 3D Printing Material Market

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in 3D printing material technology market to 2024 by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, medical, aerospace, and others), material technology (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The 3D printing material market has undergone significant change in recent years, with 3D printing materials evolving from thermoplastics and photopolymers to environment friendly 3D printing materials. The rising wave of 3D additive manufacturing is creating huge potential for new 3D printing material applications and driving demand for 3D printing material/systems. The major drivers for this market are rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping, product designing, and concept modelling, flexibility in use of multiple materials for 3D printing, and growing awareness and market penetration of 3D printing technology in various end-use industries, such as medical, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products.



In this market, photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, and ceramics are the major material technologies used in 3D printing additives manufacturing. Innovation in 3D printing materials technology, increasing spending on research and development, ease of manufacturing of custom products, rapid product development at low cost, and reduce material wastage are the major drivers of 3D printing material market. Photopolymers is the largest segment of 3D printing materials market and is growing at an above average growth. Thermoplastics and photopolymers are the best material technologies on the basis of build time and part complexity. In terms of cost and ease of application, thermoplastics are much better than other material technologies.



The market is expected to grow to $4,081.2 million by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. In this market, photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, and ceramics are the major material technologies used in 3D printing additives manufacturing. Innovation in 3D printing materials technology, increasing spending on research and development, ease of manufacturing of custom products, rapid product development at low cost, and reduce material wastage are the major drivers of 3D printing material market. Photopolymers is the largest segment of 3D printing materials market and is growing at an above average growth. Thermoplastics and photopolymers are the best material technologies on the basis of build time and part complexity. In terms of cost and ease of application, thermoplastics are much better than other material technologies.

Within the technology trends in 3D printing material market, Automotive is one of the fastest growing sectors due to continuously focuses on development of new and innovative product. 3D printing is growing its application in making prototypes, design testing, small parts manufacturing, and also in printing large automotive parts.



Asia Pacific will be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to launch of innovative 3D printer and materials for use in various end use industries resulted in breakthrough growth in demand of for printing materials in the Asia Pacific region and entry of additive manufacturing technology in low penetrated market created growth opportunity for 3D printing materials.



The study includes trends and forecast for the technology trends in the global 3D printing material market by end use industry, technology type, and region as follows:



By Material Technology [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

PhotopolymersThermoplastics MetalsCeramicsOthers



By End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

AutomotivePhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthersConsumer GoodsPhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthersMedicalPhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthersAerospacePhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthersOthersPhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthers



By Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

Some of the 3D printing material companies profiled in this report include ExOne Company, EOS, and EnvisionTech and others.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the technology trends in the global 3D printing material market by end use industry (automotive, consumer goods, medical, aerospace, and others), material technology (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which technology segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different material technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these material technologies in the global 3D printing material market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the technology trends in the global 3D printing material market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in these material technologies in the global 3D printing material market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the technology trends in the global 3D printing material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in technology trends in the global 3D printing material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are strategic growth opportunities in this 3D printing material technology space?

Q.11. What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in technology trends in the global 3D printing material market?



