TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS HIRES FORMER EDUCATION ADMINISTRATOR & HARVARD GRADUATE TO ADVANCE LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

Kendall Brewer Will Oversee TechLX, InspireCIO, and Hunter Muller Group Programs & Partnerships to Enhance St. Louis Technology Leadership Community

ST. LOUIS, Miss., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Partners , a leading technology staffing and solutions firm, today announced the hiring of Kendall Brewer to advance its leadership development programs. Brewer previously served as Head of School at Twin Oaks Christian School and as an educator at Kirk Day School.

"Kendall brings a burst of energy and polished professional presence to our leadership development programs that will help us continue to impact St. Louis and beyond," said Technology Partners Chief Executive Officer Lisa Nichols. "We are thrilled to welcome Kendall and look forward to further embedding her into our region's fast-growing technology leadership ecosystem"

As Technology Partners' new Director of Leadership Programs, she will drive recruitment and engagement for the Technology Leadership Experience (TechLX), InspireCIO, and the Hunter Muller Group (HMG). She will also help promote the popular "Something Extra" podcast hosted by Nichols.

"My experience in education and leadership parallel nicely with what we are trying to achieve at Technology Partners," said Brewer, who previously worked in education and administration in the St. Louis region. "Whether we are forming new partnerships with corporate entities or finding new mentors and participants for our world-class leadership programs, I am excited to be a driving force for our continued growth."

Brewer earned a master's degree in Mind, Brain, and Education from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education to complement her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from St. Louis University.

"I will always be grateful to the phenomenal administrators and teachers I have worked alongside, especially my colleagues from Christian Schools Association of St. Louis," she said. "This incredible community has been there for me through seasons of personal and professional transition, and I will always be the No. 1 cheerleader for our network of Christian schools."

About Technology Partners

Technology Partners is an award-winning, St. Louis-based company that provides business solutions through talent, technology, and leadership development. In business for nearly 30 years, the company has partnered with hundreds of corporate clients across a range of industries nationwide. It is a certified Women Business Enterprise and was built upon a revolutionary transparent-margin business model. Visit www.technologypartners.net for more information.

Media Contact: [email protected] // (877) 636-1331.

SOURCE Technology Partners