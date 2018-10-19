Technology Platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report analyzes the market for third-party commercialized IoT software platforms and discusses how the IoT technology market will evolve as well as the trends impacting its adoption. Platforms based on pure hardware solutions and chipsets are not included in this report.



This BCC Research study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the IoT platforms technology and their applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific) and all market revenues reported are in constant 2017 U.S. dollars.



Summary

The market for third-party commercial "Internet of Things" (IoT) platforms is rapidly growing.Themarket for these software-based platforms, estimated to be $REDACTED million globally in 2017, is expected to grow at a healthy REDACTED% annualized growth rate and exceed $REDACTED billion globally by 2023.



Three different categories of IoT platforms have been designed to address diverse needs: device management and controls (Device Management Platforms), applications (Application Enablement Platforms) and network control centers for communication between devices and backend systems (Network Connectivity Management Platforms).



In their initial stages of development, most IoT platforms provided one of the above capabilities, but with technology advancement there has been a gradual pivoting of most vendors to horizontal, module based platforms which can be a complete integrated end-to-end solution. BCC Research predicts that this trend will continue to grow as demand for niche IoT paltforms that can address the unique needs of some of the larger IoT projects namely in the smart cities and digital healthcare segment will grow in the coming years.



The application of these platforms is widespread within the business and industrial IoT platform markets.Some of the key application segments that have grown their adoption of IoT platforms include healthcare, automotive, fleet management and smart city initiatives by local governments.



The enterprise and public sector segments are the largest customers of these platforms with each contributing to almost REDACTED% of the IoT platform market demand in 2017. These end use segments are largely driven by the need for ready-to-deploy solutions that can handle the complexity of multi-device,multi-location IoT projects.



The market for third party IoT device, data and application management platforms has evolved from its initial adoptor phase (2012-2016) and maturing in terms of their technology and capabilities. The market is now gradually moving from a 'new concept' phase towards a broader 'need fulfillment' stage.



