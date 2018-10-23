Technology Platforms Markets for the Internet of Things (IoT), 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Technology Platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for third-party commercialized IoT software platforms and discusses how the IoT technology market will evolve as well as the trends impacting its adoption. Platforms based on pure hardware solutions and chipsets are not included in this report.

This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the IoT platforms technology and their applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific) and all market revenues reported are in constant 2017 U.S. dollars.

The market for third-party commercial Internet of Things (IoT) platforms is rapidly growing. Three different categories of IoT platforms have been designed to address diverse needs: device management and controls (Device Management Platforms), applications (Application Enablement Platforms) and network control centers for communication between devices and backend systems (Network Connectivity Management Platforms).



In their initial stages of development, most IoT platforms provided one of the above capabilities, but with technology advancement, there has been a gradual pivoting of most vendors to horizontal, module-based platforms which can be a complete integrated end-to-end solution. This research predicts that this trend will continue to grow as demand for niche IoT platforms that can address the unique needs of some of the larger IoT projects namely in the smart cities and digital healthcare segment will grow in the coming years.



The application of these platforms is widespread within the business and industrial IoT platform markets. Some of the key application segments that have grown their adoption of IoT platforms include healthcare, automotive, fleet management and smart city initiatives by local governments. These end-use segments are largely driven by the need for ready-to-deploy solutions that can handle the complexity of multi-device, multi-location IoT projects.



The market for third-party IoT device, data and application management platforms has evolved from its initial adopter phase (2012-2016) and maturing in terms of their technology and capabilities. The market is now gradually moving from a new concept' phase towards a broader need fulfillment' stage.

The Report Includes:

An overview of technology platforms for the internet of things (IoT)

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

An overview of new developments and recent standards for IoT solutions that will impact the development of future IoT platforms

A look at the current and potential applications for IoT platforms

Coverage of application enablement platforms, device management platforms, connectivity management platforms, and sensor data management platforms in the IoT market

Evaluations of trends, such as venture capital funding, key acquisitions, and partnerships

Company profiles of industry players, including, General Electric, Huawei, Machine 2 Machine Intelligence Corp. (M2mi), Vodafone, Oracle and Kore Wireless.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Elements of an IoT Platform Solution

Sensors

Connectivity to Backend Systems

Utility of IoT Platforms

Overview of the IoT Platforms Market

History and Development of M2M/IoT Solutions

Markets and Technology Trends

Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platforms Market

European Union's GDPR Directive

HIPAA and HITECH Laws in the U.S.

Regulations for Improving IoT Security

Chapter 4 Market for Application- Enablement IoT Platforms

Overview of Application Platforms

Market Size and Forecasts

Industry Trends and Market Shares

PTC - ThingWorx IoT platform

Telit - DeviceWISE Platform

Amazon Web Services - IoT Core Platform

Software AG - Cumulocity IoT Platform

IBM-Watson IoT Platform

Blackberry- Core Blackberry IoT Platform

Microsoft- Azure IoT Suite

SAP-HANA Cloud Platform

M2Mi - Machine to Machine Intelligence Platform

InterDigital- Chordant Platform

Ayla Networks- Agile IoT Platform

Autodesk -SeeControl AEP

Revenues by Regional Markets

Acquisition Trends

Partnerships

Future AEP Technology Trends

Open Standards for Application Development

Edge Analytics

Containerized Microservice Model

Chapter 5 Market for IoT Data Intelligence/Management Solutions

Overview

Key Reasons for the Need for M2M/IoT Data Analytics and Storage Solutions

Key System Components of Data Intelligence Solutions

Data Management Systems

Visual Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Warehouse

Device Clouds

Application of IoT Data Intelligence Solutions

Monitoring and Diagnostics of Devices

Security, Safety and Compliance

Preventative Maintenance and Asset Lifecycle Management

Market Overview

Market Trends

Key Solution Providers

GE - Predix Cloud

Amazon - Kinesis

Splunk

PTC - ColdLight

Bosch Software Innovations - Big Data Processing

New Technology Developments

Time Series Data Analytics

Machine Learning (ML)

Fog Computing/Edge Analytics

Chapter 6 Market for Device Management IoT Platforms

Overview

Common Functionalities of a Device Management IoT Platform

Common Device Communication Protocols

Market Size and Forecasts

Market Players and Revenue Shares

Nokia-IMPACT and Motive DCP

Digi International-Digi Remote Manager and Digi Device Cloud

Google - Xively IoT Platform

Tibbo Systems- Aggregate Platform

Eurotech-Everyware Cloud

Intel-Wind River

Aeris Communications

Regional Markets

Acquisitions

Future Technology Trends

Abstraction of Device State

Device Protocols and Standardization

Chapter 7 Market for Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms

Overview

Network Connectivity Technologies

Wide Area Wireless Network Technologies

Local Area Network Technologies

Common Features and Functionalities of IoT Connectivity Platforms

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Size and Forecasts

Industry Players and Market Shares

Cisco-Jasper Control Center Platform

Ericsson-IoT Device Connector Platform

Vodafone-IoT Connectivity Platform

Sierra Wireless- AirVantage IoT Platform

KORE Wireless -Global Connect

Arkessa-Connect Platform

Acquisitions

Key Partnerships

Jasper's Partnership Network

Ericsson's Partnership Network

Revenues by Regional Markets

Regional Partnerships

Cisco Jasper

Ericsson

Future Technology Trends

Capillary Gateways

LTE-M and 5G

Narrow Band IoT - NB IoT

Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Region

Regional Market Analysis

North American Regional Market

Canada

The U.S.

Mexico

South American Regional Market Analysis

Telefonica's Vivo M2M platform

European Regional Market Analysis

European Union

U.K.

Germany

Middle East and Africa Regional Market Analysis

and Africa Regional Market Analysis Asia-Pacific Regional Market Analysis

China

Japan

Australia

India

Regional Barriers to Market Entry

Chapter 9 Application of IoT Platforms by End-Use Segment

Overview

Market for IoT Consumer Applications Platforms

Smart Homes

Market for Public Sector/Government-Controlled IoT Platform

Smart Cities

Smart Energy Grid and Smart Metering

Public Safety System

Market for Industrial Applications of IoT Platforms

Manufacturing Process Management

Machinery Monitoring and Controls

Enterprise Applications for IoT platforms

Managing Smart Sensors in Retail

Remote Patient Health Monitoring

Construction Industry Asset Tracking

Telematics for Connected Cars

Chapter 10 Patent Review

Patents for Device Connection and Management

Patents for Data Management Platforms

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunity for IoT Platforms

Overview of the IoT Industry

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Evolving Technology Solutions

Data Security Issues

Standards-Based Protocols

Opening up of Commercial Use for Communication Bandwidth

Vendor Market Analysis

Growth in IoT Devices Market Driving Platform Demand

Platforms Vendor Market Fragmented

Mergers and Acquisitions Becoming More Frequent and Increasing in Value

Types of IoT Platform Vendors

Single Capability Standalone Platforms

Platforms in Combination

Fully Integrated Horizontal Platforms

Top IoT Platform Vendors and Market Share

Cisco-Jasper

PTC

Ericsson

Telit

Sierra Wireless

Cumulocity

Market Leader Strategies

Market Competition

In-house Developed Versus Third-Party Solutions

Emerging Leaders Through Market Consolidation

Building on Strategic Partnerships

Consensus for Standards Based Platforms Growing

Business and Technology Models

Proprietary Platforms

Open Standards-Based Platforms

Niche End-User Applications Platforms

Generic Horizontal Platforms

Sales and Distribution Channels

Pricing Models for IoT Platforms

Venture Capital Funding

Partnerships

Partnerships Through Business and Technology Tie-Ups

Partnerships Through Industry Alliances

Partnerships Through Regional Alliances

Market Segmentation

Type of User

Types of Vendor

Key Acquisitions of IoT Platforms

Cisco-Jasper Acquisition

PTC-ThingWorx, Axeda and Kepware Acquisitions

Key Market Trends in IoT Platforms for 2017

Launch of a Number of PaaS IoT Platforms by Major Software Vendors

Enterprise IoT Startups Are Emerging Everywhere

Active M&A Environment

Challenges and Solutions for the IoT Platforms Market

The Challenge-Multiple Standards in IoT Platforms

Solution-Development of Open Standards-Based Platforms

Solution-Developing a Common Standard for IoT Device Protocols

Technology Trends in the IoT Platforms Market

Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Growing in Importance

IoT Data Security and Privacy Becoming Very Critical

Future Needs for IoT

New Developments in IoT Platform Technology

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Aeris

Amazon Web Services

Arkessa

AT&T

Autodesk

Avanquest

Ayla Networks

Blackberry

Bosch Software Innovations

Carriots

Comarch

Concirrus

Cisco-Jasper

Davra Networks

Device Insight

Digi International

Evrythng

Exosite

General Electric

Google Iot (Xively)

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Interdigital

Kore Wireless

Machine 2 Machine Intelligence Corp. (M2Mi)

Nokia

Oracle

Prodea (Arrayent)

PTC (Thingworx)

SAP SE (Plat.One)

Sierra Wireless

Software Ag (Cumulocity)

Tele2 Iot (Kombridge)

Telefonica

Telit

Tibbo Systems

Vodafone

Wind River

