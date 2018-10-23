Technology Platforms Markets for the Internet of Things (IoT), 2023
This report analyzes the market for third-party commercialized IoT software platforms and discusses how the IoT technology market will evolve as well as the trends impacting its adoption. Platforms based on pure hardware solutions and chipsets are not included in this report.
This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of the IoT platforms technology and their applications. Market projections have been conducted for five geographic regions (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific) and all market revenues reported are in constant 2017 U.S. dollars.
The market for third-party commercial Internet of Things (IoT) platforms is rapidly growing. Three different categories of IoT platforms have been designed to address diverse needs: device management and controls (Device Management Platforms), applications (Application Enablement Platforms) and network control centers for communication between devices and backend systems (Network Connectivity Management Platforms).
In their initial stages of development, most IoT platforms provided one of the above capabilities, but with technology advancement, there has been a gradual pivoting of most vendors to horizontal, module-based platforms which can be a complete integrated end-to-end solution. This research predicts that this trend will continue to grow as demand for niche IoT platforms that can address the unique needs of some of the larger IoT projects namely in the smart cities and digital healthcare segment will grow in the coming years.
The application of these platforms is widespread within the business and industrial IoT platform markets. Some of the key application segments that have grown their adoption of IoT platforms include healthcare, automotive, fleet management and smart city initiatives by local governments. These end-use segments are largely driven by the need for ready-to-deploy solutions that can handle the complexity of multi-device, multi-location IoT projects.
The market for third-party IoT device, data and application management platforms has evolved from its initial adopter phase (2012-2016) and maturing in terms of their technology and capabilities. The market is now gradually moving from a new concept' phase towards a broader need fulfillment' stage.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of technology platforms for the internet of things (IoT)
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- An overview of new developments and recent standards for IoT solutions that will impact the development of future IoT platforms
- A look at the current and potential applications for IoT platforms
- Coverage of application enablement platforms, device management platforms, connectivity management platforms, and sensor data management platforms in the IoT market
- Evaluations of trends, such as venture capital funding, key acquisitions, and partnerships
- Company profiles of industry players, including, General Electric, Huawei, Machine 2 Machine Intelligence Corp. (M2mi), Vodafone, Oracle and Kore Wireless.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Elements of an IoT Platform Solution
- Sensors
- Connectivity to Backend Systems
- Utility of IoT Platforms
- Overview of the IoT Platforms Market
- History and Development of M2M/IoT Solutions
- Markets and Technology Trends
- Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platforms Market
- European Union's GDPR Directive
- HIPAA and HITECH Laws in the U.S.
- Regulations for Improving IoT Security
Chapter 4 Market for Application- Enablement IoT Platforms
- Overview of Application Platforms
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Industry Trends and Market Shares
- PTC - ThingWorx IoT platform
- Telit - DeviceWISE Platform
- Amazon Web Services - IoT Core Platform
- Software AG - Cumulocity IoT Platform
- IBM-Watson IoT Platform
- Blackberry- Core Blackberry IoT Platform
- Microsoft- Azure IoT Suite
- SAP-HANA Cloud Platform
- M2Mi - Machine to Machine Intelligence Platform
- InterDigital- Chordant Platform
- Ayla Networks- Agile IoT Platform
- Autodesk -SeeControl AEP
- Revenues by Regional Markets
- Acquisition Trends
- Partnerships
- Future AEP Technology Trends
- Open Standards for Application Development
- Edge Analytics
- Containerized Microservice Model
Chapter 5 Market for IoT Data Intelligence/Management Solutions
- Overview
- Key Reasons for the Need for M2M/IoT Data Analytics and Storage Solutions
- Key System Components of Data Intelligence Solutions
- Data Management Systems
- Visual Analytics
- Data Analytics
- Data Warehouse
- Device Clouds
- Application of IoT Data Intelligence Solutions
- Monitoring and Diagnostics of Devices
- Security, Safety and Compliance
- Preventative Maintenance and Asset Lifecycle Management
- Market Overview
- Market Trends
- Key Solution Providers
- GE - Predix Cloud
- Amazon - Kinesis
- Splunk
- PTC - ColdLight
- Bosch Software Innovations - Big Data Processing
- New Technology Developments
- Time Series Data Analytics
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Fog Computing/Edge Analytics
Chapter 6 Market for Device Management IoT Platforms
- Overview
- Common Functionalities of a Device Management IoT Platform
- Common Device Communication Protocols
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Market Players and Revenue Shares
- Nokia-IMPACT and Motive DCP
- Digi International-Digi Remote Manager and Digi Device Cloud
- Google - Xively IoT Platform
- Tibbo Systems- Aggregate Platform
- Eurotech-Everyware Cloud
- Intel-Wind River
- Aeris Communications
- Regional Markets
- Acquisitions
- Future Technology Trends
- Abstraction of Device State
- Device Protocols and Standardization
Chapter 7 Market for Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms
- Overview
- Network Connectivity Technologies
- Wide Area Wireless Network Technologies
- Local Area Network Technologies
- Common Features and Functionalities of IoT Connectivity Platforms
- Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Industry Players and Market Shares
- Cisco-Jasper Control Center Platform
- Ericsson-IoT Device Connector Platform
- Vodafone-IoT Connectivity Platform
- Sierra Wireless- AirVantage IoT Platform
- KORE Wireless -Global Connect
- Arkessa-Connect Platform
- Acquisitions
- Key Partnerships
- Jasper's Partnership Network
- Ericsson's Partnership Network
- Revenues by Regional Markets
- Regional Partnerships
- Cisco Jasper
- Ericsson
- Future Technology Trends
- Capillary Gateways
- LTE-M and 5G
- Narrow Band IoT - NB IoT
Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Region
- Regional Market Analysis
- North American Regional Market
- Canada
- The U.S.
- Mexico
- South American Regional Market Analysis
- Telefonica's Vivo M2M platform
- European Regional Market Analysis
- European Union
- U.K.
- Germany
- Middle East and Africa Regional Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Regional Market Analysis
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Regional Barriers to Market Entry
Chapter 9 Application of IoT Platforms by End-Use Segment
- Overview
- Market for IoT Consumer Applications Platforms
- Smart Homes
- Market for Public Sector/Government-Controlled IoT Platform
- Smart Cities
- Smart Energy Grid and Smart Metering
- Public Safety System
- Market for Industrial Applications of IoT Platforms
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Machinery Monitoring and Controls
- Enterprise Applications for IoT platforms
- Managing Smart Sensors in Retail
- Remote Patient Health Monitoring
- Construction Industry Asset Tracking
- Telematics for Connected Cars
Chapter 10 Patent Review
- Patents for Device Connection and Management
- Patents for Data Management Platforms
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunity for IoT Platforms
- Overview of the IoT Industry
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Evolving Technology Solutions
- Data Security Issues
- Standards-Based Protocols
- Opening up of Commercial Use for Communication Bandwidth
- Vendor Market Analysis
- Growth in IoT Devices Market Driving Platform Demand
- Platforms Vendor Market Fragmented
- Mergers and Acquisitions Becoming More Frequent and Increasing in Value
- Types of IoT Platform Vendors
- Single Capability Standalone Platforms
- Platforms in Combination
- Fully Integrated Horizontal Platforms
- Top IoT Platform Vendors and Market Share
- Cisco-Jasper
- PTC
- Ericsson
- Telit
- Sierra Wireless
- Cumulocity
- Market Leader Strategies
- Market Competition
- In-house Developed Versus Third-Party Solutions
- Emerging Leaders Through Market Consolidation
- Building on Strategic Partnerships
- Consensus for Standards Based Platforms Growing
- Business and Technology Models
- Proprietary Platforms
- Open Standards-Based Platforms
- Niche End-User Applications Platforms
- Generic Horizontal Platforms
- Sales and Distribution Channels
- Pricing Models for IoT Platforms
- Venture Capital Funding
- Partnerships
- Partnerships Through Business and Technology Tie-Ups
- Partnerships Through Industry Alliances
- Partnerships Through Regional Alliances
- Market Segmentation
- Type of User
- Types of Vendor
- Key Acquisitions of IoT Platforms
- Cisco-Jasper Acquisition
- PTC-ThingWorx, Axeda and Kepware Acquisitions
- Key Market Trends in IoT Platforms for 2017
- Launch of a Number of PaaS IoT Platforms by Major Software Vendors
- Enterprise IoT Startups Are Emerging Everywhere
- Active M&A Environment
- Challenges and Solutions for the IoT Platforms Market
- The Challenge-Multiple Standards in IoT Platforms
- Solution-Development of Open Standards-Based Platforms
- Solution-Developing a Common Standard for IoT Device Protocols
- Technology Trends in the IoT Platforms Market
- Data Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Growing in Importance
- IoT Data Security and Privacy Becoming Very Critical
- Future Needs for IoT
- New Developments in IoT Platform Technology
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Aeris
- Amazon Web Services
- Arkessa
- AT&T
- Autodesk
- Avanquest
- Ayla Networks
- Blackberry
- Bosch Software Innovations
- Carriots
- Comarch
- Concirrus
- Cisco-Jasper
- Davra Networks
- Device Insight
- Digi International
- Evrythng
- Exosite
- General Electric
- Google Iot (Xively)
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Interdigital
- Kore Wireless
- Machine 2 Machine Intelligence Corp. (M2Mi)
- Nokia
- Oracle
- Prodea (Arrayent)
- PTC (Thingworx)
- SAP SE (Plat.One)
- Sierra Wireless
- Software Ag (Cumulocity)
- Tele2 Iot (Kombridge)
- Telefonica
- Telit
- Tibbo Systems
- Vodafone
- Wind River
