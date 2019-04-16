Technology Startup Engage Announces Ed Mylett As New Partner & Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage, a Los Angeles based startup democratizing the talent booking industry, announced Ed Mylett as a new partner and strategic advisor to the company.

Ed Mylett is a serial entrepreneur, speaker, and social media influencer ranked top 50 wealthiest under 50 in the United States. He is the host of MAXOUT, a top 10 podcast focused on helping individuals and entrepreneurs live more impactful and meaningful lives and max out their potential.

Engage was co-founded by USC blind long-snapper Jake Olson and his roommate turned manager Daniel Hennes to help modernize a process that was antiquated. The old process of booking talent included paper contracts, faxes, mailing checks for payments, and various other outdated methodologies.

"I'm excited to be joining Engage and partnering with an incredibly inspiring person in Jake Olson," said Ed Mylett. "Engage is bringing transparency and technology to a booking process that desperately needs it. I'm looking forward to using my network and platform to help the company grow!"

"Ed Mylett brings an exciting level of energy, success, and a vast network to Engage to help the company continue to grow," said Engage's CEO Daniel Hennes. "From the moment I first met him, I knew our relationship with Ed was going to be big, and this new partnership will help bring Engage to the next level," added Jake Olson, Engage's President.

Engage, which beta launched in October 2018, already has a talent roster of over 100 individuals including Jeremy Roenick, Ryan Harris, Brent Gleeson, DeSean Jackson, Aubrey Huff, Mark Dacascos, David Meltzer, and other highly talented individuals available for bookings.

"Our technology is second to none. Our offering of booking highly talented individuals not only for speeches but for once in a lifetime experiences is second to none. And with an already talented group of co-founders and the addition of Ed Mylett, our leadership team is second to none," added Brendan Egan, the company's CMO and platform architect.

To learn more about the platform and sign up, visit www.LetsEngage.com.

Engage is a proprietary platform for booking talent and events. Engage allows consumers, event planners, and businesses to find and book talent in less than ten minutes. Designed for talent and their agents, the platform's proprietary technology makes every step of managing a booking faster and easier. To learn more, visit www.LetsEngage.com.

For press and media inquiries, contact Press@LetsEngage.com

SOURCE Engage, LLC

Related Links

https://www.letsengage.com

