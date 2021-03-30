Technology With Heart: Blue Prism's COVID-19 Impact

Blue Prism's AI-powered robots have been at the forefront of this effort. By relieving humans from resource-heavy and time-consuming processes, Blue Prism technology has enabled workers to focus on what really matters - high value, customer-centric care. Helping organizations across 14 industries so far, the program has been instrumental in keeping health workers stay safe with PPP supplies, helping small businesses stay afloat and people keep their jobs through accelerating loan applications, making it easier to record and report on essential statistics and in facilitating the remarkable effort to get vaccines in arms.

"From supporting front line health workers to maintaining business continuity in uncertain times, we are honored to have been able to give something back. Providing support through technology was an obvious way for us to help during this crisis, as we transitioned online to cope with the challenges that we all faced." says Jon Theuerkauf, chief customer strategy & transformation officer, Blue Prism.

The Response Program has donated more than 500 licenses, with a value of more than £4m worth of software, to help organizations under strain become more efficient and capable in handling the operational challenges they face. On average, across more than 60 projects, 8,000 hours have been saved by these organizations (equating to more than three years in human hours worked) per project, representing millions of pounds of financial return.

Through the donation of digital worker software licenses and services, organizations, who lacked access or means to implement or scale intelligent automation have been able to make use of best-in-breed technology or extend their existing services for free to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.

"Blue Prism's free services allowed us to support even more teams during the pandemic. We used additional Blue Prism intelligent automation capacity to further alleviate our administrative burden so that our Suffolk Short Breaks team had more time in the field, helping families who needed support. The response program helped us to help others, when they needed it most." says Richard Small, head of intelligent automation, Suffolk County Council.

Blue Prism is still helping organizations by donating digital worker licenses and services. Find out more about how you can apply to the COVID-19 Response Program.

