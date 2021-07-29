Technomic releases June TIndex, illustrating foodservice industry acceleration

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The June TIndex—Technomic's index on the total foodservice industry reported monthly, comparing year-over-year performance—represents acceleration in the foodservice industry. The number is up to 101.8 from 94.3 in May.

"This month, we're seeing a spike in the industry driven by the casual-dining restaurant, lodging and recreation segments, each of which showed significant gains in June," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "With the TIndex sitting at 101.8 this month, it's 1.8% larger in June 2021 than it was in 2019, and 28% larger compared to 2020. It will be interesting to see if this acceleration continues into the next few months."

Past TIndex reports:

June 2021 TIndex (current): 101.8

TIndex (current): 101.8 May 2021 TIndex: 94.3

TIndex: 94.3 April 2021 TIndex: 94.6

TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of data sets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

