Technomic reports on the current state of the evolving foodservice technology channel

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic recently released The State of Foodservice Technology 2020 covering operator survey results that explore the current landscape of technology use, identify priorities for future investment and provide insights into emerging trends.

"The report uncovers the current landscape of technology use in restaurants, identifies operator plans and priorities for future investment, and provides more clarity on the factors that are accelerating or, in some cases, hindering deeper integration of technology into restaurant operations," explains Melissa Wilson, principal at Technomic. "As the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated transformation in foodservice, technology is now an elevated operator priority with substantial opportunity for innovation."

The 2020 report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the channel, technology spending and usage, and third-party delivery. It also includes innovation and performance for point-of-sale, front-of-house and back-of-house systems.

Findings from the report include:

68% of chain operators surveyed believe their technology spend will either somewhat or significantly increase in the next few years

51% of operators surveyed already have contactless payment, while 31% plan on implementing contactless payment

67% of operators surveyed get information online when deciding about what technology systems to purchase

The report is an annual deliverable included in Technomic's Foodservice Technology Membership. The membership provides ongoing expert reporting on the role of technology in foodservice, consumer and operator demands and usage, and future-forward technology trends.

Learn more: https://www.technomic.com/membership-programs/planning-insights-programs/foodservice-technology-navigator-program

Contact: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, [email protected]

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

