Technomic to feature prominent guest speakers at June conference in Chicago for foodservice suppliers

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic will feature prominent guest speakers at its upcoming conference as part of the Foodservice Planning Program, June 17-19, in Chicago. Pat Mulhern, CEO and president Distribution Market Advantage (DMA), will cover the ever-changing distribution landscape and discuss ways for manufacturers to more effectively work with operators. Also speaking at the program, Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, will discuss menu innovation and how to maximize limited-time offers.

The sessions will cover a variety of topics, including the state of the economy, an industry update and studies on operator LTO menu strategy, how to meet the needs of Gen Z and how the distribution landscape will change over the next five years. The conference will also include a noncommercial operator panel featuring a discussion on catering to Gen Z consumers as well as how manufacturers can support their efforts.

"The lineup for June's conference is rich with industry experts who have a wide range of unique experiences," explains Bernadette Noone, vice president of programs at Technomic. "We're really excited for our members to attend these sessions and leave with key takeaways for their business strategy for the remainder of 2019 and into the next few years."

The meeting also offers a first-time attendees welcome reception, networking opportunities with peers from the food, beverage, packaging and equipment industries, cocktail receptions and workshop breakouts.

Details: https://www.technomic.com/membership-programs/planning-insights-programs/foodservice-planning-program/evolution

This meeting is only open to members of Technomic's Foodservice Planning Program. In addition to two in-person meetings, membership includes custom studies and reports, newsletters and ongoing deliverables.

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: Bernadette Noone, (312) 506-3853, bnoone@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

SOURCE Technomic

Related Links

http://www.technomic.com

