TechSee Awarded 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named TechSee Live -- the market-leading, patented visual assistance platform powered by video, Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI -- as a 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

With 65% of consumers preferring to avoid technician visits during the pandemic, TechSee allowed companies to pivot to a 'remote technician' model in order to keep their service running while ensuring safety. TechSee Live allows the remote expert to see exactly what the customer sees, guiding him visually as they solve issues together without requiring a technician on-site. It empowers the service reps to act as "virtual technicians" assisting the customer as if he was standing right next to him, and enabling successful contactless interactions with customers during the pandemic and beyond.

"We're honored to be recognized by the TMC judges for the value we bring to our customers during the global crisis," said Eitan Cohen, Founder and CEO of TechSee. "I'm proud that our technology proved its worth by enhancing service quality, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experience all while ensuring service resilience and keeping customers and employees safe."

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.

"TechSee has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from TechSee and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic."

The 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.techsee.me.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com .

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mailto: [email protected]

SOURCE TechSee

Related Links

https://techsee.me/

