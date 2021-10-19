TechSoup Completes $11.5 Million Growth Capital Campaign and Announces $16 Million Donation From MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett

We are so grateful for the support that our investors and MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett have provided us." Tweet this

"We are so grateful for the support that our investors and MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett have provided us," said TechSoup CEO Rebecca Masisak. "Their generosity supports building the infrastructure for civil society—connecting organizations to one another, to resources, and accelerating the use of digital solutions to address complex issues."

TechSoup launched its capital campaign in 2018 to finance the scaling of five strategic initiatives and to increase its ability to adapt services to meet new needs and reach new NGOs around the world that are leveraging technology to create, connect, activate and transform their organizations and communities. With the $11.5 million in funding, TechSoup will be able to expand its capacity to deliver needed resources, in addition to increasing the number of nonprofits they support globally.

"The capital campaign, and in particular the DPO, embodies our belief that TechSoup's stakeholders come from a range of economic backgrounds but share a common belief in the importance of a strong infrastructural backbone for civil society," said Masisak. "This was more than just an investment—it was an opportunity to invest side-by-side with TechSoup and civil society organizations everywhere to build a better world."

The support from Scott and Jewett is unrestricted and will be used as general operating support for TechSoup's digital programs and NGOsource, including building the infrastructure to accelerate the useful movement of grants and resources into the hands of organizations. "This gift, given with trust for the value of the work we do, affirms that we are on the right track, and it re-energizes our motivation to innovate new solutions for an ever-changing planet," said Masisak.

The TechSoup Global Network brings together 60+ organizations on six continents that collaborate to support more than 1.3 million NGOs in meeting the world's most pressing needs. The partners, operating in 39 languages, are all united by a dedication to create social impact through access to technology. Together, TechSoup Global Network partners bring impact at scale.

For nearly 30 years, TechSoup has provided the transformative technology solutions, the digital platforms, and the in-person experiences that enable people to work together toward a more equitable world. TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 825 corporations and foundations to provide technology donations to NGOs everywhere. TechSoup's data and validation services enable companies, foundations, and governments to connect their philanthropic resources with vetted NGOs around the world. TechSoup has reached than 1.3 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $16 billion. https://www.techsoup.org/

