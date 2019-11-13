Techstars Announces Virtual Accelerator Focused on Next Generation Space and Frontier Technologies with International Partners

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced the launch of the Techstars Allied Space Accelerator. The accelerator, a virtual program, will run in partnership with the United States Air Force, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense, the Norwegian Space Agency and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

The new mentorship-driven accelerator will focus on the next generation of space technologies with a concentration on companies in the commercial space industry. The accelerator will run similar to other Techstars accelerator programs, but will operate in a predominantly virtual manner that will not require participating companies to relocate to a physical hub for the duration of the 13-week program, a necessity for most of Techstars' accelerators. Alternatively, participating companies will partake in the program through a heavily digital experience complemented by three 1-week on-site visits with the accelerator's governmental partners. During these in-person week-long sessions, founders will convene to work together, build camaraderie, connect with mentors and foster relationships with the partners.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Techstars to engage with founders who are addressing innovations in space technologies including but not limited to space situational awareness, space data analytics, space communication, AI in space and satellite servicing, and more," said Claudia Reuter, Techstars General Manager Americas East. "Our international partners will provide program participants valuable expertise in rapid innovation in these areas and invaluable opportunities for future business growth and relationships."

"Building on the successes of the programs we run with Techstars in Boston and L.A., the Techstars Air Force Accelerator and the Starburst Space Accelerator, the U.S. Air Force is excited to work with our international partners on new ways of doing business," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Chris Benson.

The Techstars Allied Space Accelerator will run for 13 weeks from June-September, 2020. The program is accepting applications starting today through March 3, 2020. Startups interested in participating in the Techstars Allied Space Accelerator are encouraged to learn more by visiting the program page or expressing interest here .

