TechTalk Summits Adds IDC As Strategic Research Partner For Virtual Event Series

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits today announced the addition of the Commercial IT Analyst Series to its expanding roster of events for IT professionals and executives. The company has suspended live events while significantly increasing its virtual event roster in response to demand from partner companies and attendees, paving the way for a strategic research partnership with global leader in market analysis, International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC has responded to the challenges of the recent pandemic and associated costs on the global business market with comprehensive research on strategic technology decisions that will flatten the curve toward recovery. Joining TechTalk Summits' program is a natural fit with the company's reputation for featuring cutting edge information on innovation, products and services to IT professionals in markets ranging from SMB to enterprise.

"We're excited to offer our sponsor companies and attendees access to analyst research at the forefront of this new normal from the most respected global market research leader, IDC," said Mike Healy, TechTalk Summits Founder and Managing Partner. "We're committed to helping with real world recovery solutions for business in 2020 -- IDC is integral to this commitment."

"As companies recover from the pandemic, CIOs have the opportunity to lead in new areas" said Joe Pucciarelli, IDC Group VP and IT Executive Advisor. "IDC's CIO Recovery Guides empower IT executives with the strategies needed to optimize IT's contributions to business success in a post-COVID-19 world," he added."

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits regional events address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for IT decision makers and influencers. Live, virtual and custom events create a collaborative environment for solution providers with the opportunity to reach CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors and staff with information about transformative technologies crucial to their systems. We bring you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — threats to your data and IT security. To learn more about TechTalk Summits visit us at www.techtalksummits.com.

SOURCE TechTalk Summits

Related Links

techtalksummits.com

