Techy By DrPhoneFix Launches New Location Inside Walmart in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy is excited to announce the opening of a new location in Clermont, Florida.

Techy, an electronics device repair and smart home installation service specializes in repairing smartphones, tablets, computers, and game consoles. They also provide smart home device installation and setup and TV mounting and dismounting.

The team at each Techy location also offers advice and support for customers. They work hard to demonstrate to customers how they can better protect their electronic devices and properly operate smart home accessories for a more connected digital world. "Throughout the past year, Techy has seen a significant increase in consumer demand for products and services," says Techy Co-Founder and CEO, Bill Daragan. "We are working hard to meet this demand by opening new locations nationwide."

Techy's new Clermont location will be owned and operated by local residents Deb and Chuck. The couple has partnered with Techy to follow their entrepreneurial spirits and fulfill their dream of running their own business. Deb worked for Delta Airlines for more than 23 years. Chuck is a seasoned sales professional with extensive knowledge of HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Apple technologies.

"We are very excited to bring years of corporate sales and customer service experience to this new Techy in Clermont," The couple commented. "Our goal is to provide exceptional technical and customer service in every repair performed for the customers in Clermont."

Techy's Clermont, FL, is located Inside Walmart at 1450 Johns Lake Rd Clermont Fl 33403. For more information about this location or to schedule an appointment, call us at 352-717-8742.

Techy is a recognized leader in the electronic device repair and smart home installation industry with the highest standards for serving its customers. There are currently 50 Techy locations operating in the United States, serving hundreds of thousands of customers each year.

About Techy By DrPhoneFix

Techy is DrPhoneFix, Reimagined.

We've changed our name to Techy, because we do more than just fix phones. Techy is here to bring all of your technology to life. Now offering services way beyond the scope of electronic repair, you can count on us to install, set-up, and connect all of your smart home devices.

Press Contact:

Nicole Cooper

(877)752-0956

https://techycompany.com/franchising

SOURCE Techy By DrPhoneFix