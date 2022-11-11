TECNO Mobile wins the 'Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia' award at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

TECNO Mobile won the 'Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia' award for 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai, on 10 December 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Awards aim to recognise and reward companies and titans of the industry for their exceptional performances. TECNO Mobile was evaluated based on innovation, strategic relationships and new business development

Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award, ShivKumar (CEO of GBM) said, "This award was given in recognition of the brand's commitment to developing smart, super-intelligent devices. The award recognizes the brand's commitment to technological innovation and constant drive to offer its customers the finest products. We are very proud of TECNO Mobile and all the efforts that they have put in. Their innovative approach has earned them their spot as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing brand in Asia."

Commenting on TECNO Mobile winning the award Jack Guo (General Manager of TECNO Mobile) said, "We are honoured to take home this brand trophy at the first anniversary of TECNO's brand refreshment as an innovative technology brand. As TECNO pushes to build a rich product ecology from smartphones to laptops and tablets to smart audio and smart home devices, TECNO strives to provide innovative technologies to enable consumers to build a fashionable and digitally connected lifestyle. Winning this award is a valuable recognition of our efforts, and we will continue to be committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers, and inspiring them to never stop pursuing excellence."

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, revolutionizing consumers' digital experience in emerging global markets. Industry statistics show that TECNO is quickly developing in target markets with its highly appreciated tech value and aesthetic value through its innovations with smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, and tablets, HiOS system and smart home products.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Global Brand Awards honors brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services.

About Global Brand Awards

