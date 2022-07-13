TECNO PROMISES INNOVATION AND STYLE AS COMPANY FUSES ART AND TECHNOLOGY INTO SMART DEVICES

"Our 'stop at nothing' philosophy is what has made TECNO so successful in delivering users products that push the boundaries of what's possible with design and aesthetic," said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer at TECNO. "Having won two major design awards already, we're excited for our special edition device to usher in yet another industry-first for TECNO and deliver consumers a smartphone experience that encompasses everything we stand for as a brand - limitless innovation in design and technology."

Through a partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the company unveiled the new device in the U.S. With this, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Edition (Gift Set) is no longer a mere technology product but a philosophical artwork in the tradition of Mondrian, illustrating the power of nature and the essence of life.

"I love the idea that technology is now embracing art, pairing the past with the present. This combination helps create a product which is more desirable to the younger generation, who is looking for a story behind what they buy - something that evokes an emotional connection. That's really where art comes into play," said Debra LaKind, Senior Director, Intellectual Property & Business Development, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. "Thanks to innovative and forward thinking companies like TECNO, we can experience art in our everyday lives with a piece of technology, like a cell phone."

In the coming months, expect to see more products from TECNO that continue to bring the world of art and technology together on the devices we are using every day.

