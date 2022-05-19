TECO Energy Leads Support for 21 & Change 4th Annual Champions for Change Challenge

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21 & Change President John Bodor announced today on behalf of the board of directors and advisory council that TECO Energy will serve as the non-profit's first flagship sponsor for the 4th Annual Champions for Change Challenge. 21 & Change, Inc. is a Florida-based non-profit organization that champions inclusion, education, and human rights for people with developmental disabilities.

If you are an amateur, professional, or athlete with developmental disability, register today for FREE and join your family and friends along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and mascot, Captain Fear, on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Movement Lab, 1335 W. Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33606 for the Champions for Change Challenge.

"It's amazing how this event has evolved in just a few short years. Our first event focused on showcasing individual abilities. Now four years later, we have incorporated more team events for the kids participating so we can stress the importance of community and working together. In the end, what is most important is inclusion, acceptance, and a sense of community for everyone," said Bodor.

21 & Change Board Member and Owner of Tampa Movement Lab, Michelle Richards, is excited to deliver a fun-filled athletic challenge that teams up professional and amateur athletes with children and young adults with developmental disabilities to showcase their amazing abilities through fun exercises like burpees, sit-ups, box jumps, kettle swings and the sled push.

Entering its fourth year, the organization and its flagship annual event raises funds to help challenge the status quo on local, state and federal levels by fighting for inclusion, education and human rights for people in Florida with developmental disabilities.

"As a law enforcement agency dedicated to protecting and serving, there is nothing more fulfilling than helping those in our community who need it the most. We are thrilled to be able to further our efforts through caring and compassionate organizations like 21 & Change," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We see the difference they make in the lives of so many of our county residents, which is why we are proud to sponsor the Champions for Change Challenge this year."

Interested participants can register in-person before the event or online at EventBrite.com. Registration is FREE for attendees, supports and participants! Participants must be eight (8) years or older. To learn more about future sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.21andchange.org.

About 21 & Change:

21 & Change is a 501(c)(3) Florida – based nonprofit organization built upon the values of selflessness, courage, shared understanding, and partnership. The nonprofit champions inclusion, education, and human rights for all people with developmental disabilities throughout Florida. 21 & Change works in partnership with other nonprofit and disability rights organizations for state and national public policy. The organization strives for individuals with disabilities to engage in full and meaningful lives, and community support of this vision.

