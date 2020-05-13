Tecsys Powers Prominent Global Retail Brands to Eclipse 2019 Average Order Volumes 10x, Continuing to Double Black Friday Numbers Daily

Cloud-based platform is key driver in powering unique end-to-end scalability meeting the dynamically changing needs of the retail industry

MONTREAL, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, today announces an unprecedented benchmark for the month of April in which processing volumes are up 10x over the same period last year, doubling peak order volumes reached on Black Friday. Despite the downturn in pureplay e-commerce projections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Tecsys' midsize and multinational retailers and brand owners are posting broadscale gains.

Tecsys' retail order management software is the all-in-one SaaS platform that powers multi-channel and omnichannel commerce for some of the world's most preeminent brands including transnational apparel and accessory brands, global digital asset giants and one of EMEA's leading luxury cosmetics retailers. Its software enables seamless transaction capture, processing and distribution across digital and in-store channels, giving retailers a single provider for end-to-end distribution management functionality capable of routing complex order management combinations.

"The technology stack that powers today's modern retail distribution is at the epicenter of a thriving omnichannel operation," says Peter Brereton, president and chief executive officer at Tecsys. "We are systematically demonstrating that the combination of a flexible cloud-native retail software and the robustness of an end-to-end supply chain partner with deep ties to high-volume warehouse operations is an indispensable value-add in times of channel growth."

The fast-growing omnichannel commerce global market has leapt ahead several years and is widely speculated to uphold greater market share once the restrictions on conventional shopping channels are lifted. As unresponsive single channel retailers experience bottlenecks in their order and distribution routing, omnichannel retailers are better equipped to adapt to customer demand and buying patterns.

Even as the U.S. Commerce Department cited overall retail sales for March 2020 fell 8.7%, making it the worst month since 1992, retailers offering multiple fulfillment options like curbside and click-and-collect have a clear competitive advantage over those whose single fulfillment channel is facing disruption.

"This pandemic has shifted buying patterns and proven to be a boon for growth- and future-minded retailers," explains Laurie McGrath, chief marketing officer at Tecsys. "One of our multinational brands has already surpassed their 2019 transaction volume by 25%, and we're only in May. They're handling millions of transactions without breaking a sweat. It's a preview of a new era in connected commerce."

"Comparing these first few months of 2020 to Black Friday doesn't quite capture the skyrocketing digital commerce we're seeing," explains Steven Berkovitz, chief platform officer at Tecsys. "But through it, we're making sure that there are no hurdles to customer fulfillment. As logistics providers face shipment delays and logjams, our retailers can massively scale their online business, pivot to curbside or ship-from-store, and they can do it without missing a beat for their customers. That's retail without borders, and that's where Tecsys delivers."

